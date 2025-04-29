Restoring The Heart Of Healthcare

The Beryl Institute Releases Powerful New Report Calling for A Back-to-Basics Approach to Human Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beryl Institute announces the release of Reigniting the Human Experience: Strategies for Getting Back to Basics , a new report urging healthcare leaders to return to the foundational principles that define quality care-empathy, communication, inclusion, and respect. In an era of increasing complexity and operational pressure, the report highlights the consequences of drifting from these core values and offers a compelling roadmap for realigning around time-tested, human-centered strategies.

Based on insights from focus groups with experience leaders across the field, the report outlines five key areas for action and provides both a strategic position and a practical resource for driving sustainable change. It also emphasizes the critical role of leadership in modeling compassion, creating cultures of accountability, and avoiding the clinical, financial, and cultural costs of inaction.

Key takeaways for healthcare leaders include:





Make compassion, connection, and human-centered care essential priorities. Model and mentor these behaviors at every level of the organization.



Invest in communication as a strategic skill. Balance the use of technology with authentic presence to build trust and engagement.



Strengthen community and staff relationships. Prioritize inclusion, transparency, and outreach that foster belonging and loyalty.



Ground strategies in evidence. Align experience, operations, and care delivery with a clear understanding of the "why" behind each initiative.

Move from scripted check-ins to real dialogue. Be present across all shifts and settings to create meaningful, two-way engagement

Reigniting the Human Experience also offers links to curated, evidence-based resources from The Beryl Institute community to support organizations in putting these strategies into action.

"We believe this paper is more than a reflection on core principles-it is a call to action," said Jason Wolf, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "In restoring the basics, we can build stronger, more resilient organizations and, most importantly, better experiences for patients, families, and the professionals who care for them."

