Restore Fair Accesstm Launches To Protect Small Business Access To Federal Contracts Amid Growing Threats

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Restore Fair AccessTM ( ) , a federated national campaign committed to restoring and protecting small business access to federal contracting opportunities. The launch comes at a critical time, as federal procurement policies increasingly threaten to bypass longstanding bipartisan protections that ensure small businesses - and the communities they sustain - have a fair chance to compete.

"For too long, small businesses - the backbone of the American economy - have faced a steadily shrinking share of federal contracts," said Terry Williams, Founding Advocate, Restore Fair AccessTM . "Taxpayers deserve better returns on their investment, and America deserves a competitive, resilient industrial base built on opportunity, not exclusion."

Small business participation in the federal marketplace has been declining for over a decade, with profound impacts on American innovation, job creation, local economies, and national resilience. The Rule of Two - a bipartisan congressional protection enshrined in law - was designed to safeguard small businesses' ability to compete fairly for federal work. It remains the most effective tool for ensuring that taxpayer dollars reinvest in local communities, support small manufacturers, and strengthen America's competitive edge.

Today, however, the landscape is changing rapidly. Despite the proven benefits of small business participation, federal policies have increasingly consolidated contracts, shifted opportunities to fewer and larger corporations, and undermined the very safeguards meant to preserve competition and community reinvestment. This shift threatens not only small businesses but also the broader American workforce, supply chain resilience, and the efficient use of public funds.

As part of the launch, Restore Fair AccessTM (RFA) is releasing its foundational report, Breaking the Cap: Unleashing America's Small Businesses in Federal Procurement , which underscores the long-recognized bipartisan value of small business suppliers to the federal marketplace. The report highlights the critical role small businesses play in delivering innovation, strengthening competition, and maximizing taxpayer return on investment - and warns against recent trends that threaten to reverse decades of progress.

Restore Fair AccessTM is a federated, volunteer-driven initiative uniting small business owners, advocates, community leaders, and concerned taxpayers. RFA is committed to advancing and protecting smart policies - including vigorous enforcement of the Rule of Two - that ensure federal procurement strengthens communities, fosters true competition, and reflects the true value of taxpayer investment.

"Americans deserve a federal marketplace that works for them - one that champions opportunity, not big business consolidation," said Terry Williams. "Restore Fair AccessTM gives voice to small businesses, employees, manufacturers, and taxpayers who know that strong, competitive marketplaces build strong, competitive nations."

Restore Fair AccessTM invites all organizations and individuals to participate in whatever way is right for them - by visiting the campaign website, joining the mailing list to stay informed, and signing on in support of the campaign's foundational mission.

Media Contact:

Terry Williams

Restore Fair AccessTM

/contact

(202) 921-4067

SOURCE Restore Fair Access

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED