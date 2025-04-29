Employers Face Rising Breast Cancer Costs - There's Now An App (Benefit) For That

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is like winning an Oscar," said Dr. Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont, the designer behind the app and the founder of the Know Your Lemons Foundation. "Completing your fitness ring is great, but saving lives from breast cancer is a significant feature to offer and that's exactly what we do. It's exciting to see our app get this recognition."

With one in eight women diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, breast cancer remains the highest oncology-related expense for employers. When it's found early, the survival rate is 99% and treatment is often minimally invasive physically and financially. But when found late, treatment becomes more complex, more expensive, and more disruptive for families and workplaces.

Surprisingly, only 2% of people know all the symptoms of breast cancer and screening rates are hitting historic lows in many states. The Know Your Lemons app addresses these challenges through teaching the 12 signs of breast cancer, offering guided self-exams, providing personalized screening plans according to individual risk factors, and sending mammogram reminders. These combined make an effective tool for early detection and it's available in 7 languages and works for any gender.

Companies can also use the app as a point health solution benefit. Known as the Know Your Lemons at Work program, enrolled companies unlock additional features on the app for employees that include diagnosis support, genetic testing, and counseling. The program is often free for companies, via reimbursement through those that qualify for an insurer's wellness or health promotion fund, making it an easy addition to a benefits package (Cigna Healthcare has endorsed the program, bringing it to many of its employer clients). 70% of employees who have participated in the program say they considered a breast health benefit essential to their workplace experience and 98% reported they would get a mammogram or encourage others to do the same. In one company, nearly 19,000 conversations were started as part of a program event in just three minutes, spreading awareness to the wider community making a huge impact.

One of these participants in the program, Nirbhay Tandon, shared what he learned at work with his mother. She recognized a symptom of breast cancer and was diagnosed with Stage 1 the following week. A year later, she is cancer-free thanks to the workplace education he received.

"The unique way we educate isn't just for women, it's for everyone. It takes all of us being educated and sharing information to really make an impact for early detection of breast cancer. This is why it's designed as a company-wide program that involves all employees," said Ellsworth-Beaumont.

Employers can learn more about how to enroll for this app health benefit program at: knowyourlemons/atwork

Know Your Lemons Foundation is revolutionizing breast health education by solving the communication barriers that delay early detection. At the heart of this innovation is a simple, powerful visual: a lemon. By showing the 12 signs of breast cancer using lemons, the Foundation helps users recognize symptoms that are often misunderstood or missed entirely.

Since launching in 2017, Know Your Lemons has expanded to more than 75 countries, trained over 1,200 educators, and partnered with 100+ organizations. Its #knowyourlemons campaign has reached over 2 billion people online, proving that effective design and digital tools can save lives-one screen at a time.

