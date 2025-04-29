Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Formulated Juice Product (CCT-5057)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and delicious way to enjoy fruit and/or vegetable juice while on the go," said an inventor, from Springfield, Ohio, "so I invented the POWER CUBES. My design would be packed full of essential vitamins and nutrients, and it offers a convenient alternative to juicing fruits and vegetables."

The invention provides a specially formulated and all-natural fruit/vegetable juice for consumers. In doing so, it offers a delicious taste. It also offers a convenient way to consume essential vitamins and nutrients throughout the day or on the go. As a result, it could provide added health benefits. The invention features a portable design that is easy to prepare and enjoy so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-5057, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

