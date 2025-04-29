3D Scanner Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 10.66 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 7.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 3D Scanner Market offers significant growth potential, particularly through applications in quality control, healthcare, and integration with AI-driven technologies. However, high entry costs and the skilled labor shortage demand targeted strategies-such as offering affordable, scalable solutions and investing in user training. North America and Europe present mature, high-value markets ideal for premium offerings, while Asia-Pacific's manufacturing boom offers fertile ground for aggressive expansion with cost-competitive products. Tailoring go-to-market strategies to regional technological readiness and regulatory environments will be critical for sustainable growth and competitive advantage. Lewes, Delaware, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Scanner Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.79 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.66 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The global 3D Scanner Market is witnessing steady growth, driven by its application in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare for enhanced product design and inspection accuracy. The market is poised for significant expansion as digital transformation accelerates across industries. Key Highlights of the Report :

Market Size & Forecast : Valuation, CAGR, and projected market size from 2024 to 2031

Technology Segmentation : Laser, structured light, and optical scanners

Application Insights : Use across aerospace, automotive, healthcare, architecture, and cultural heritage

Regional Analysis : North America and Europe dominate due to advanced industrial adoption; Asia-Pacific emerging as a growth hotspot

Competitive Landscape : Profiles of key players like FARO Technologies, Creaform, Hexagon AB, and Artec 3D Recent Developments : Advancements in portable 3D scanners and AI-based scanning systems Why This Report Matters : This report offers a deep dive into technological innovations, competitive dynamics, and investment opportunities in the 3D scanner space. It provides actionable insights for strategic decision-making, helping stakeholders identify growth areas and mitigate market risks. Who You Should Read This Report :

Market Research Professionals

B2B Product Developers & R&D Teams

Manufacturing & Engineering Leaders

Technology Investors

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: Browse in-depth TOC on " Global 3D Scanner Market Size " 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Hexagon AB, Faro Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology, Trimble Inc., ZEISS Group, Shining 3D, Keyence Corporation, Kreon Technologies, Steinbichler Optotechnik GmbH. SEGMENTS COVERED Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global 3D Scanner Market Overview

Market Driver

Growing Demand for Quality Control and Reverse Engineering Across Industries : Precision manufacturing sectors, including automotive, aerospace, defense, and electronics, are progressively integrating 3D scanning technologies to improve quality control procedures. These scanners provide rapid and precise measurement of intricate geometries, guaranteeing adherence to design criteria and reducing faults. Furthermore, reverse engineering applications are increasingly popular as firms aim to replicate legacy parts or enhance current components. 3D scanners facilitate speedy prototyping, diminish product development timelines, and enhance operational efficiency, rendering them essential instruments in contemporary engineering processes.

Expanding Use in Healthcare and Life Sciences for Personalized Treatments : The healthcare sector is undergoing substantial transition owing to the implementation of 3D scanning technology in fields such as prostheses, orthopedics, dental models, and surgical planning. These scanners enable practitioners to obtain high-resolution, patient-specific anatomical data instantaneously, facilitating accurate customisation of implants, braces, or surgical procedures. Furthermore, the non-invasive characteristics of 3D scanning alleviate patient discomfort and enhance diagnostic efficiency. With the advancement of precision medicine and individualized healthcare, the demand for high-accuracy 3D scanning in hospitals, dentistry laboratories, and medical research institutions is expected to increase significantly.

Technological Integration with AI, Robotics, and AR/VR Platforms : Contemporary 3D scanners are no longer independent equipment; they are integrated into expansive digital ecosystems driven by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented/virtual reality interfaces. Artificial intelligence algorithms improve scanning precision and automate flaw identification, whilst augmented reality and virtual reality visualization tools facilitate real-time simulation, design assessment, and remote collaboration. This convergence is facilitating enhanced efficiencies in product development, training, and quality assurance. Industries experiencing digital transformation, such as smart factories and digital twins in construction, regard 3D scanning as a crucial facilitator of innovation and operational intelligence.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

Market Restraint

High Capital Costs and Maintenance Investment Limit Accessibility : A significant constraint in the 3D scanner business is the substantial initial investment necessary for acquisition and installation. High-resolution advanced 3D scanning equipment with precise optics can cost tens of thousands of dollars, excluding software licenses, calibration kits, and operator training. For numerous SMEs and financially strapped enterprises, these expenses become unaffordable. Moreover, continuous expenditures for system enhancements, maintenance, and data management tools can significantly increase the total cost of ownership, hindering adoption in developing markets and smaller manufacturing enterprises.

Shortage of Skilled Technicians and Training Infrastructure : 3D scanning systems require advanced technical expertise for precise operation, data analysis, and interaction with design tools such as CAD or PLM systems. Nonetheless, there exists a considerable deficit of skilled experts worldwide, particularly in Tier II and Tier III industrial regions. Educational institutions have not completely integrated 3D scanning into technical curriculum, resulting in a skills deficit that obstructs implementation. The deficiency of talent not only prolongs project timeframes but also heightens the danger of operational blunders, diminishing ROI and deterring long-term investments by prudent firms.

Intellectual Property Risks and Data Security Concerns : As 3D scanning becomes more prevalent for capturing proprietary designs, essential infrastructure, and personal medical data, apprehensions around data exploitation and intellectual property violation are escalating. In sectors such as military, healthcare, and automotive, where secrecy and compliance are critical, organizations are reluctant to digitize or retain sensitive scan data on cloud platforms. Possible violations may result in legal responsibilities, reputational harm, or corporate espionage. These concerns require strong cybersecurity frameworks; nevertheless, the increased complexity and expense may impede widespread implementation.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the 3D Scanner Market, propelled by significant usage in the aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries. Technological improvements, substantial R&D investment, and the early use of AI and automation enhance regional prosperity. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is advancing swiftly, driven by the proliferation of manufacturing centers, increasing industrial digitization, and heightened need for precision engineering solutions.

Key Players

The“Global 3D Scanner Market” study report will provide valuable insight, with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Hexagon AB, Faro Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology, Trimble Inc., ZEISS Group, Shining 3D, Keyence Corporation, Kreon Technologies, Steinbichler Optotechnik GmbH.

3D Scanner Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, Application, Vertical and Geography.



3D Scanner Market, by Type



Structured Light 3D Scanner

Laser 3D Scanner



3D Scanner Market, by Application





Quality Control & Inspection



Virtual Simulation



Reverse Engineering

Others



3D Scanner Market, by Vertical





Energy & Power



Aerospace & Defense



Tunnel & Mining



Automotive



Healthcare



Architecture & Construction



Artifacts & Heritage Preservation

Others



3D Scanner Market, by Geography





North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

