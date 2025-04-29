Kalmar Unveils Ottawa Autott™, The Future Of Autonomous Terminal Tractors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, KANSAS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kalmar, a leader in terminal tractor solutions, and autonomous systems provider, Forterra unveiled the Kalmar Ottawa AutoTTTM, an autonomous terminal tractor designed to improve efficiency and safety in distribution centers, container terminals, and industrial yards. The AutoTTTM is currently undergoing its second round of testing as Kalmar moves closer to bringing it to market, with full production anticipated by late 2026.

The partnership between Kalmar and Forterra, established in March 2024, brings together Kalmar's expertise and leadership in terminal tractors with Forterra's AutoDrive®, an advanced autonomous system driving platform built for complex environments that meet military standards.

Kalmar developed its automation-ready terminal tractor featuring an integrated drive-by-wire system and hardware kits essential for autonomous operation. These enhancements, produced at Kalmar's manufacturing facilities in Ottawa, Kansas, will allow customers to seamlessly integrate autonomous solutions into their logistics and yard management strategies, including in environments requiring a lot of complex maneuvers.

The first autonomous solution will be available for the Kalmar Ottawa T2 followed by the recently announced Kalmar Ottawa T2 EV electric terminal tractor .

Timo Alho, Director, Product Management, Automation, Kalmar:“The Kalmar Ottawa AutoTT is a game-changer for our industry. By combining our trusted terminal tractor technology with Forterra's advanced autonomous driving system, we're giving customers a solution that enhances both safety and efficiency. This marks an exciting step in our automation journey, building on our global experience with autonomous vehicle projects and taking it to the next level.”



Kalmar Ottawa AutoTT, an autonomous terminal tractor

