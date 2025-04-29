Mark Mckendry Joins SEDA Experts' Capital Markets And Digital Assets Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Mark McKendry joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Mark McKendry joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted that Mark will bring his extensive industry experience to SEDA Experts,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Mark McKendry has over 25 years of global experience in capital markets, global treasury and digital assets. His areas of expertise include the trading of fixed income in the UK, Europe and Australasia. In addition, he has considerable experience in treasury risk management and bank governance.

Mr. McKendry began his career in the Treasury of JP Morgan Chase in London where he was involved in financing and interest rate hedging of the bank's US dollar and euro liquidity portfolios. Following that, he moved to European government bond trading at JP Morgan, then at RBS, gaining experience as a market-maker across European cash bond markets and their derivatives.

This led to RBS's Frequent Borrower Group where he ran the sterling-denominated portfolio, working with issuers such as the World Bank, the EBRD and the EIB. He was promoted to serve on RBS's Rates Risk Management Committee and went on to found the bank's European sovereign CDS trading business.

In 2010, Mr. McKendry relocated to Australia where he ran the Australian Dollar Fixed Income Trading desk for Westpac, responsible for trading across the government, state government and sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) books. This included Westpac's first lead manager roles for Commonwealth bond syndications and first hedge manager role. After Westpac, Mark moved to RBC where he was head of Australian Rates Trading, including the bank's swap portfolios, and was responsible for reshoring of the banking trading businesses from Asia. In this time, he served on RBC Australia's Risk Committee and was a member of both the AFMA Debt Securities and Credit Committees, responsible for working with regulators to ensure the efficient function of local markets.

Mr. McKendry then co-founded Adaptxion, an alternative asset manager and advisor deploying market-neutral strategies to digital assets and marketed to sophisticated investors. This work included consulting with family offices, exchanges and fintechs on digital assets within investment portfolios, manager selection and institutional best practice.

Most recently, Mr. McKendry was appointed Group Treasurer of ASX-listed Auswide Bank in Australia. This role included responsibility for the bank's funding strategy, debt issuance, and management of liquidity, funding and interest rate risks. He chaired the bank's Product Pricing Committee (PPC) and represented the bank with regulators, investors and rating agencies. He was part of the leadership team who oversaw the merger with Tasmania's MyState Bank, successfully completed in February 2025.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

