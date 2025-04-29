Cultured Meat Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 538.48 Million By 2031, Globally, At 17.15% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "Cultured Meat Market Size and Forecast," Driven by growing environmental concerns, rising demand for alternative proteins, and advancements in cellular agriculture, the cultured meat market is rapidly expanding. However, challenges such as high production costs, regulatory hurdles, and consumer acceptance barriers are restraining the full market potential. Lewes, Delaware, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cultured Meat Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.15 % from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 169.48 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 538.48 Million by the end of the forecast period. The cultured meat market is experiencing strong growth as consumers seek sustainable, ethical meat alternatives. Innovations in biotechnology and rising investments are driving commercialization, although scalability and cost reduction remain critical industry challenges. Key Highlights of the Report :

Market valuation, growth rate, and forecast (2024–2031)

Detailed analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Segmentation by source, product type, and geography

Competitive landscape featuring major players and startups Impact of regulatory frameworks and technological innovations

Why This Report Matters: This report offers strategic insights into one of the most disruptive sectors in food technology. It helps businesses understand evolving consumer trends, investment opportunities, regulatory developments, and technological breakthroughs shaping the future of cultured meat. Who Should Read This Report :

Food & Beverage Companies

Agribusiness and Meat Producers

Investors and Venture Capitalists

Research & Development Organizations

Policy Makers and Regulatory Authorities Sustainability and Innovation Consultants For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at : Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Cultured Meat Market Size ” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Million) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Eat Just, Inc., Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms, Upside Foods (formerly Memphis Meats), Meatable, Balletic Foods, Believer Foods, Bluenalu, Finless Foods, and Future Meat Technologies Ltd. SEGMENTS COVERED

By Source

By Product Type By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Cultured Meat Market Overview

Market Driver

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Ethical Food Sources : Sustainability has emerged as an indispensable goal throughout global industries, including the food sector. Environmental issues associated with conventional cattle production - including significant greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and water use - have prompted the pursuit of sustainable alternatives. Cultured meat presents a transformative answer by markedly diminishing the carbon footprint and ethical issues linked to traditional meat production. As global ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) rules become more stringent, corporations, merchants, and food service providers are aggressively pursuing sustainable product lines, hence fostering a promising market for cultured meat developments.

Technological Advancements in Cellular Agriculture : Recent years have witnessed significant advancements in cellular agricultural technology, encompassing improvements in scaffold materials, optimization of growth conditions, and design of bioreactors. These methods facilitate the development of muscle tissues in regulated settings with enhanced efficiency and scalability. Innovative and economical techniques, including plant-derived growth factors and continuous perfusion bioreactors, are markedly decreasing manufacturing expenses and improving product quality. The enhancement of R&D capacity establishes cultured meat as a feasible substitute for conventional beef, expediting its transition from pilot-scale to commercial-scale production.

Increasing Global Investments and Strategic Partnerships : Venture capitalists, food conglomerates, and biotechnology companies are actively investing in cultured meat entrepreneurs, acknowledging the sector's transformative potential. Strategic partnerships between conventional meat enterprises and cellular agriculture pioneers are increasingly prevalent, seeking to utilize established supply chains, distribution networks, and brand credibility. Prominent investments and collaborations are accelerating research, facilitating regulatory processes, and enhancing product marketability. With the expansion of funding avenues and the fortification of public-private partnerships, cultured meat companies are increasingly poised for swift global scaling.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

Market Restraint

High Production Costs Limiting Commercial Scalability : Notwithstanding major technological advancements, the production process of cultured meat continues to be considerably costlier than that of normal meat. The elevated expenses associated with growing media, specialized bioreactors, quality control procedures, and expert manpower establish economic obstacles to mass production. In the absence of significant cost reductions, organizations jeopardize their potential to expand their client base beyond high-end specialty sectors, hence hindering broader affordability. This limitation compels businesses to emphasize aggressive innovation and economies of scale to sustain competitiveness and fulfill market demands.

Regulatory Uncertainty Across Major Markets : The international regulatory framework for cultured meat is still disjointed and in flux. Although Singapore garnered attention as the inaugural nation to authorize the commercial sale of cultured meat, significant markets such as the U.S., European Union, and China are still formulating full regulations. Inconsistent definitions, labeling mandates, and safety evaluation processes generate ambiguity, complicating and prolonging market entry. Regulatory impediments not only postpone commercialization but also elevate compliance expenses and risks for sector participants, highlighting the necessity for strategic legal maneuvering and proactive stakeholder involvement.

Consumer Acceptance and Cultural Barriers : The extensive acceptance of cultured meat depends on surmounting considerable psychological and cultural obstacles. A significant number of customer's express skepticism regarding "lab-grown" food, expressing apprehensions about its naturalness, safety, and authenticity of taste. Religious and cultural dietary habits exacerbate acceptance, especially in areas with stringent dietary regulations (e.g., halal, kosher). Addressing this disparity necessitates significant investment in consumer education, transparency in production methods, and explicit communication of health and environmental advantages. Organizations that effectively cultivate trust and transform consumer perceptions will be more strategically positioned to drive market share growth.

Geographical Dominance

The Cultured Meat Market is experiencing geographical dominance, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America, led by the U.S., is a key player due to significant investments in biotech innovations and supportive regulatory environments. Europe follows closely with strong sustainability goals. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, driven by population growth and increasing food security concerns, presents immense growth opportunities. Regional leadership in innovation and policy will dictate global market expansion.

Key Players

The“Global Cultured Meat Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Eat Just, Inc., Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms, Upside Foods (formerly Memphis Meats), Meatable, Balletic Foods, Believer Foods, Bluenalu, Finless Foods, and Future Meat Technologies Ltd.

Cultured Meat Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Cultured Meat Market into Source, Product Type and Geography.



Cultured Meat Market, by Product Type



Beef



Chicken



Pork



Fish and Seafood Others (Duck, Turkey, etc.)



Cultured Meat Market, by Source



Bovine



Poultry



Porcine



Aquatic Others



Cultured Meat Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Processed Meat Market Size By Type (Cured Meat, Uncured Meat), By Meat Type (Poultry, Beef, Pork), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Meat Substitutes Market Size By Source (Plant-Based, Laboratory-Grown), By Product Type (Tofu, Quorn), By Category (Frozen, Refrigerated), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Health Food Stores), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Meat Skewer Machine Market Size By Machine Type (Automatic Meat Skewer Machines, Semi-Automatic Meat Skewer Machines, Manual Meat Skewer Machines), By Production Capacity (Low-Capacity Machines, Medium-Capacity Machines, High-Capacity Machines), By Application (Chicken Skewers, Beef Skewers, Pork Skewers), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Organic Chicken Market Size By Product Type (Organic eggs, Organic meat), By Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Online sales, Retail stores), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Plant-Based Meat Companies leading future of food

Visualize Cultured Meat Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: ... Web: Follow Us: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook SOURCE – Verified Market Research®