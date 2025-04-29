ANY.RUN Exposes Pentagon Stealer: Crypto And Data Theft Malware Targeting Businesses

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a premier provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has published a comprehensive report by its analyst team exposing Pentagon Stealer, an evolving malware that poses a critical threat to organizations worldwide.

Pentagon Stealer: Key Threats

Pentagon Stealer, in Python and Golang variants, steals sensitive data with advanced techniques:

· Data Theft: Extracts browser credentials, cookies, Atomic/Exodus wallet data, Discord/Telegram tokens, and files from Chromium- and Gecko-based browsers (Firefox, Zen, Waterfox).

· Multiple Versions: The malware is extensively utilized under different names 1312, Acab, Vilsa, and BLX stealer.

· Crypto Wallet Injection: Replaces app files in Atomic/Exodus wallets to steal mnemonics/passwords.

· Debug Mode: Launches Chromium browsers in debug mode to bypass DPAPI encryption, stealing unencrypted cookies.

· C2 Communication: Uses HTTP with pentagon[.]cy/stealer[.]cy servers; BLX uploads to gofile, sending links to C2.

Its evolution and integration into attack chains with droppers/miners amplify its risk.

Read the analysis on ANY's blog .

How ANY Helps Businesses Counter Pentagon Stealer Attacks

ANY's Interactive Sandbox provides companies and SOC teams with the ability to detect and analyze Pentagon Stealer attacks.

Businesses can leverage its real-time insights to extract Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), monitor C2 communications, and trace infection chains, enabling fast detection and mitigation.

About ANY

ANY is a trusted partner for over 15,000 organizations in finance, healthcare, retail, technology, and beyond, delivering advanced malware analysis and threat intelligence products. Its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and TI Feeds enable businesses to detect, analyze, and investigate the latest malware and phishing campaigns to streamline triage, response, and proactive security.

The ANY team

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.