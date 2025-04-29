GRUBBRR And Chef Robert Irvine Renew Partnership To Advance Restaurant Technology Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The renewed collaboration will tackle industry challenges with cutting-edge technology to enhance restaurant operations and customer experiences.

- Chef Robert IrvineBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GRUBBRR , a leading provider of self-ordering technologies, is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and television host Robert Irvine . This continued collaboration aims to further address persistent challenges in the restaurant industry, such as labor shortages and escalating food costs, by leveraging advanced technological solutions.​Since the inception of their partnership in March 2023, GRUBBRR and Chef Irvine have worked together to integrate cutting-edge self-ordering technology with culinary expertise, delivering unparalleled solutions for restaurant operations. The renewal of this partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence within the food service sector.​"I am excited to continue my collaboration with GRUBBRR to bring transformative technology to restaurants, enhancing efficiency and overall performance," said Irvine. "The industry continues to face significant challenges, and our partnership is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that support restaurant owners in navigating these complexities."​Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR, expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership: "We are honored to extend our collaboration with Robert Irvine, whose deep industry knowledge and dedication to innovation align perfectly with GRUBBRR's mission. Together, we will continue to promote the adoption of self-ordering technology, benefiting both restaurant operators and their patrons."​For more information about GRUBBRR's self-ordering technology and the renewed partnership with Robert Irvine, please visit .About GRUBBRRHeadquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR's award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, and more, is proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to many businesses, GRUBBRR powers enterprise-level and small to medium-sized companies across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit grubbrr.​About Robert Irvine:Robert Irvine is a world-class chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is best known for saving failing restaurants on his hit show, Restaurant: Impossible and for his commitment giving back to our nation's defenders through the Robert Irvine Foundation. Learn more at chefirvine.Media Contacts:Ryan Summers855.547.8227...Matt Tuthill...

Ryan Summers

GRUBBRR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.