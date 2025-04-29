Common Launches First Privacy Web App With Subsecond Proving Times For Arbitrum And Aleph Zero EVM

With a simple, easy-to-use interface, users will be able to shield their transaction history and trade privately across multiple blockchains in a fraction of a second.

Common , a new privacy-first DeFi platform built on Aleph Zero's infrastructure, today announced the launch of its Web App, in collaboration with the partner responsible for the operation of Common Labs Inc. The mobile version, due at the end of May, will be the world's first privacy-preserving mobile app in the crypto space that combines speed with ease of use. For this reason, Common represents a watershed moment for crypto mass adoption. The platform initially supports Arbitrum and Aleph Zero's EVM, with plans to expand to additional chains, including Base and Ethereum, in the coming months.

Common serves as the intuitive interface for Aleph Zero's Shielder Network, a system of smart contracts, relayers, and zero-knowledge cryptography that enables private transactions across multiple chains. This infrastructure makes it possible for users to protect their onchain activity without relying on centralized exchanges.

At the core of the experience is “Shielding” , the process of depositing tokens into a shielded pool to break the link between public wallet activity and future transactions. Users can later unshield by withdrawing to a fresh public address, maintaining privacy throughout. With subsecond proving times performed directly on the device, Common delivers seamless privacy without the usual waiting periods or technical barriers. Unlike other privacy solutions, Common does not commingle funds, preserving full provenance for compliance or auditing if needed.

“Privacy shouldn't be a luxury in crypto. It should be the default,” said Adam Gagol, Co-Founder of Aleph Zero and Co-Creator of Common Labs Inc.“We've spent years building the technical foundation to make that possible, and with Common, we're finally delivering it in a way that anyone can use, without plugins, without compromises, and without needing to trust a third party. Privacy becomes something you tap, not something you configure. This launch is just the beginning of building a truly private, multichain financial layer for web3.”

Privacy across chains at the touch of a button

The Common Web App works with many popular wallets, such as MetaMask, Ledger (via Metamask), or Rabby, requiring no migration and allowing users to begin transacting immediately. The Mobile App will offer the same privacy benefits in a mobile-native experience, including fiat on-ramp support via Banxa and seamless dApp connectivity.

As a non-custodial and completely decentralized platform, Common adheres to core DeFi principles. The entire platform is built on open-source, audited smart contracts, allowing users to verify rather than trust the system.

Simple, cross-chain privacy

This launch marks the first step in a larger rollout of Common's ecosystem. Future features will allow users to:



Shielded Yield: Earn yield on shielded assets through integrated strategies, without exposing wallet activity.

Smart Yield: Automated strategies designed to allow users to set their strategy once and let the system optimize their returns, hands-free.

Staking Rewards: Aligning platform growth and user commitment by distributing a share of privacy fees and yield success fees to stakers.

Multichain Privacy: Extending privacy support to key EVM chains (e.g., Sonic, Berachain, Monad) and emerging Layer-2 networks.

Seamless Private Bridging: Enabling private asset transfers between supported blockchains, simplifying multi-chain management. Enhanced Fiat Access & Payments: Streamlining access to/from TradFi via off-ramps, IBAN support, and crypto payment cards for everyday use.

For more information about Common and to apply for early access, users can visit https://common.fi/

About Common