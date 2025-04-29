To Mark Its 50Th Anniversary, The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Mobilizes Youth Around A Conference On The Development Of An Economically Inclusive And Peaceful West Africa

Discussing the causes and factors of youth unemployment and the impact of their instrumentalization, showcasing successful youth initiatives and enterprises, and exploring funding and innovation opportunities such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Human Capital Development (HCD) Catalytic Investment Fund initiative, will be the topics addressed at the major Youth Conference being organized by ECOWAS from April 29 to 30, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

Organized with the Ghanaian Ministry of Youth and Development as part of the celebration of ECOWAS' 50th anniversary, this major Conference will also address themes such as (i) the role of technology in creating employment opportunities and solving employment problems, (2) advocating reforms to align education with labor market needs and highlighting effective continuing education programs, (3) encouraging youth participation in civic activities and promoting active citizenship.

More than 250 participants, including H.E. Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, representatives of the Ghanaian government, educators, business leaders and various stakeholders will gather in Accra over 2 days to discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding youth participation, particularly with regard to unemployment and underemployment in West Africa.

The event will also bring together young people from ECOWAS member states, specialized ECOWAS agencies such as the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Program, as well as participants from the Directorates and Programs of the Office of the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Early Warning System observers in the field. Participants will also include the private sector, strategic partners and donor organizations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).