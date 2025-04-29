Ethiopia: Chinese Language Day Marked With A Focus On Harmony In Diversity And Global Understanding

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in partnership with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Ethiopia and the Mission of China to the African Union and ECA, commemorated Chinese Language Day with a vibrant celebration at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Conference Centre in Addis Ababa. The event highlighted the Chinese language as a powerful vehicle for cross-cultural understanding, dialogue, and heritage preservation.

The observance forms part of the UN's global initiative to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity across its operations. Chinese, one of the UN's six official languages, was at the heart of the day's celebration, which drew diplomats, educators, cultural experts, and UN staff.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Mai-Ellen Jarrett, Acting Director of ECA's Administration Division, underscored the strategic value of multilingualism in advancing the UN's mission, stating:“Chinese is not just a language; it is a living testament to 5,000 years of civilization-a bridge linking cultures and fostering shared humanity.”

Mr. Hu Changchun, Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union (AU) and Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), reflected on Mandarin's growing influence in diplomacy, trade, and global innovation, noting that it is spoken by over 1.3 billion people worldwide.

Ms. Rita Bisoonauth, Director of UNESCO's Liaison Office to the African Union (AU) and Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), added:“Chinese, with its rich script and philosophical depth, offers a unique lens to view the world-one rooted in harmony, respect, and collective progress.”

The celebration also included interactive calligraphy workshops highlighting the UNESCO-recognized art of shūfǎ, demonstrations of traditional Chinese medicine practices, and poetry recitations that brought both classical and contemporary Chinese literature to life.

A keynote address by Professor Li Wei, an internationally renowned linguist, explored the theme“Harmony in Diversity: Chinese as a Catalyst for Global Understanding.” His remarks emphasized the role of language as both a cultural asset and a means for international cooperation.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Marcel Bolboaca, Chief of ECA's Publications, Conferences, and Knowledge Management Division, called on participants to champion the preservation of linguistic heritage:“Languages like Chinese are threads in humanity's tapestry. By preserving them, we honor our past and equip future generations to build a more inclusive world.”

The event concluded with a reception, where guests further celebrated Chinese culture through music, cuisine, and informal dialogue, reinforcing the day's message of togetherness through language.

