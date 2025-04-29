Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Donald Trump To Host Ceos On April 30 To Showcase Their Investment Commitments

2025-04-29 10:15:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) President Donald Trump is set to host CEOs and leaders from various companies that have made significant investments in the US, to highlight their historic commitments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday.

While specific companies attending were not named yet, major firms from sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and technology are expected to participate.

The event comes as Trump continues to pitch his economic agenda, with a focus on reshoring jobs, cutting regulation, and prioritising domestic growth.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

