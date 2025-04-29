Donald Trump To Host Ceos On April 30 To Showcase Their Investment Commitments
While specific companies attending were not named yet, major firms from sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and technology are expected to participate.
The event comes as Trump continues to pitch his economic agenda, with a focus on reshoring jobs, cutting regulation, and prioritising domestic growth.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment