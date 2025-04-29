Canada Election: Khalistan Backer Jagmeet Singh Breaks Down During Concession Speech After NDP Poll Rout Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP), announced he will step down from his party position after losing his seat in Burnaby Central. Singh made the announcement on Tuesday night at his campaign headquarters in Burnaby, where he delivered an emotional concession speech, according to NDTV.

Singh, who is known for his stance in support of the Khalistan movement, conceded his seat after coming in third. The seat, formerly known as Burnaby South, was affected by redistribution ahead of this election. Singh has held it since 2019.

The NDP, under Singh's leadership, is projected to win just 7 seats in the federal election, falling short of the 12 required for official party status in the House of Commons.

Singh told supporters that he will step down once an interim leader is appointed.

Singh took the stage and thanked his supporters and family during the NDP's election night gathering. He also congratulated Liberal leader Mark Carney on his victory.

“Thank you and all of you in this room, you guys poured your heart into this. Thank you so much for everything you've done. You're amazing,” he said.

“I know this night is a disappointing night for New Democrats. We had really good candidates that lost tonight. I know how hard you worked. I spent time with you. You're amazing. I'm so sorry you're not gonna be able to represent your communities. I know you're going to continue to fight for them,” Singh added.

He reflected on the sacrifices involved in public life, stating,“but we choose this life because of the chance to change the country you love for the better.”

“We may lose sometimes, and those losses hurt,” he said.

“I'm so thankful to my family. You can't do this work without great people, and you can't do this without a great family supporting you. So, thank you to my family.”

Singh became leader of the NDP in 2017 and has led the party through multiple federal elections. His announcement marks the beginning of a leadership transition within the NDP following one of its weakest electoral performances in recent years.