Bangladesh Court Orders Confiscation Of Flat Owned By Hasina's Daughter

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, April 29 (IANS) A Bangladesh court on Tuesday passed an order to seize a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan area which belongs to Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The court also approved a request to appoint a receiver to look after the flat.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order on an appeal of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of the country. The ACC stated in the petition that the Gulshan flat is valued at Bangladeshi Taka 5.7 million.

"Saima Wazed Putul is trying to transfer or dispose of the immovable asset. If the property is transferred before the settlement of the case, it could undermine the investigation," the petition said, local media reported.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has issued several arrest warrants against the former PM, her family members and Awami League supporters after coming to power in August, last year.

Local media also reported that the same Dhaka court ordered authorities to initiate steps to issue an arrest warrant through Interpol against Saima Wazed in connection with a case filed over corruption charges in allocation of a plot in Purbachal.

Recently, Bangladesh requested Interpol to issue a 'red notice' against former PM Hasina and 11 others in connection with a case alleging conspiracy to overthrow the Yunus-led interim government.

According to reports, the request was submitted by the Bangladesh Police Headquarters amid an ongoing investigation into charges of inciting civil war and plotting to unseat the transitional administration.

Speaking with Bangladesh's leading daily The Dhaka Tribune, Assistant Inspector General (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor confirmed the development.

"These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerged during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings, Sagor stated asserting that the 'red notice', once issued, would enable law enforcement agencies globally to locate and provisionally detain the accused individuals pending extradition or other legal actions.

"Interpol plays a key role in identifying the locations of fugitives residing abroad. Once the whereabouts of any absconding individual are confirmed, that information is relayed to Interpol," said Sagor, adding that the red notice request is currently being processed.

The Chief Prosecutor's Office of the International Crimes Tribunal had previously urged the police to seek Interpol's assistance for Hasina's arrest. That formal appeal was made in November, last year.

Hasina, while addressing the Awami League supporters virtually earlier this year, accused the Yunus-led interim government of turning the nation into an alleged hub of "terrorism" and "lawlessness".