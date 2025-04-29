Ayush Ministry To Hold National Conclave To Boost Traditional Healthcare Delivery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush is set to organise the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Conclave 2025 to shape the future of Ayush-based healthcare in India.

The event, set to take place at Kaivalyadham in Lonavala, Maharashtra, will be held from May 1-2.

"The National Ayush Mission Conclave is a significant step towards fostering a collaborative ecosystem to strengthen the wellness and healthcare infrastructure across the country," said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush.

The event will bring together Ayush experts, policymakers, health professionals, researchers, and innovators to strengthen the integration of traditional Indian medicine systems into mainstream healthcare, making wellness more accessible, affordable, and evidence-driven for the common citizen.

The experts will deliberate on the latest developments, research innovations, and sectoral collaborations across Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy in various states and Union Territories of India.

It will also focus on strengthening the implementation of flagship initiatives, promoting evidence-based practices, and enhancing international outreach.

Further, the event will hold minister-level discussions to chalk out the future expansion of the NAM Scheme.

“The Ministry of Ayush is organising the NAM Conclave-2025 to reflect on the achievements of the National Ayush Mission, address emerging challenges, and chart a path towards a self-reliant and robust Ayush healthcare system,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

According to Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, the conclave“will cover diverse themes, including financial management, monitoring and evaluation, HR strengthening, integration with modern medicine, and quality assurance. It will also showcase the best practices, IT innovations, regulatory mechanisms and investment and export opportunities with rich experience sharing from States and UTs.”

During the event, the Ministry is also expected to launch the Blueprint for Ayush Policy 2025 and Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG) on Metabolic Disorders in the Ayush System of Medicines.

The flagship programme, National Ayush Mission, launched in 2014, has played a crucial role in preserving and promoting India's traditional systems of medicine and their integration into the mainstream healthcare system.

It aims to enhance the availability, accessibility, and quality of Ayush healthcare services across the country through Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) as part of the Government of India's Ayushman Bharat scheme.