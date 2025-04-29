Young Rider Hriday Brar Impresses At Delhi Horse Show With Six Medals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Young rider Hriday Brar from Chandigarh delivered a noteworthy performance, securing three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals across various categories in the Delhi Horse Show, one of India's oldest and most respected equestrian events.

Hriday Brar won two gold medals in the Young Rider Dressage category, a gold and bronze in ⁠Young Rider Jumping, a silver in Open Dressage and a bronze in ⁠Open Jumping sections.

The Delhi Horse Show, which originated in the early 20th century as a military event organised by the Indian Army, has evolved into a major platform for equestrian sport in India. This year's competition attracted skilled riders from across the country, providing a challenging field for participants.

Hriday began his equestrian journey at the age of five at the Chandigarh Horse Riders Society in Mohali. Over the years, he has trained under the guidance of several esteemed coaches, including Col. Sarpartap Singh, Capt. Palwinder Singh and Maj. Jitendarjit Singh Ahluwalia-a former Olympian and Arjuna Awardee.

Under their mentorship, Hriday has steadily built a strong foundation in horsemanship, developing skills in riding techniques, horse psychology, and competitive strategy.

Before his recent success in Delhi, Hriday had already made his mark at the state and national levels, with two National Championship medals, two State titles, and representation at two International Championships. His consistent performance highlights a growing maturity in the sport.

Speaking after the event, Hriday said, "Winning at the Delhi Horse Show has been a rewarding experience. I'm grateful for the support of my parents, particularly my mother, whose encouragement has been constant. I also owe a lot to my coaches, especially Maj. Ahluwalia, for their invaluable guidance." He added a message for aspiring riders: "Equestrian sports demand passion, discipline, and perseverance. Consistent effort and the right mentorship can make a real difference."

Hriday's success at the Delhi Horse Show adds to his growing list of achievements and reflects the increasing standard of young Indian riders in competitive equestrian sport.