John Lewis Partnership Foundation Backs Life-Changing Education For Kolkata's Most Vulnerable Children

MENAFN - Pressat) The Hope Foundation for Street Children (HOPE) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded £45,451 in funding over two years by the John Lewis Partnership Foundation, to support one of its vital educational initiatives in Kolkata, India.

This generous grant will directly support 509 children with special needs living on the streets and in the slums of Kolkata, providing them with access to life-changing education and skills training. The project will enhance the employability potential of these vulnerable children through access to education and up-skilling to enable them to build dignified, independent lives.

The funding will cover the operational costs of the project over two years. This includes the provision of specialist equipment across four dedicated Resource Centres, Investment in Functional Development Skills training and equipment for ten centres, therapeutic support and awareness and establishment of self- help groups and structures for children, parents and community - to enable shared knowledge and skills.

The initiative will also focus on engaging parents and communities by building awareness, encouraging early identification of developmental issues, and facilitating access to government support and entitlements through self-help groups.

The project is built around four key objectives:

Improved Employment Opportunities – Enabling children with special needs to access meaningful work and enhance their socio-economic status

Tailored Education – Providing functional development skills through a customised curriculum

Greater Independence – Supporting functional independence through targeted needs-based therapies

Empowered Communities – Raising awareness amongst parents and communities, with training on early intervention and access to essential services