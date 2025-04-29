From Vietnam To Kashmir: When Journalism Becomes Judgment

Representational photo

The power of media lies in its ability to shape public perception, all the more during the crisis. It has the power to intensify the situation during any crisis, mitigate its impact, or distort the truth.

In times of crisis, the risks of misinformation and manipulated narratives grow significantly, making the threat of information disorder more severe. Consequently, the need to prevent and combat such disorder becomes increasingly urgent.

Media's responsibility grows multifold during such times, and it must empower its citizens to think critically and behave mindfully by providing access to multiple perspectives, and positive stories. Media must check the tone of its reporting and restrain from any angle that can instigate unrest.

As a journalism student, we were taught that media must uphold their independence and prioritise the public interest, as they play a vital role in fostering social cohesion, integrating diverse communities, and serving as an inclusive platform for pluralistic debate.

Unfortunately with the emergence of private players, breaking news culture, consistent need to stay ahead from each other, desire for high TRPs, lack of monitoring of ethical journalistic practices, and the wrong precedent set by some of successful journalists and TV anchors have created a culture that is turning the reporting, mostly biased and presents a single story.

During the TV panel discussions, a staple of our modern media landscape, the anchor's role become significant. The anchor's responsibility is to ensure a balanced debate, presenting diverse viewpoints, keeping discussions on track, and verifying facts to prevent misinformation.

Unfortunately, the role in present scenario is misunderstood by the reporters. They believe to advocate a single perspective and anyone that does not agree with it is treated with aggression and disrespect. This unethical conduct not only disrupts the studio environment but also influences viewers at home, who rely on these debates for information, specially during times of crisis.

A good example of media narrative and perception building can be culled out from the Vietnam war. It is often said that America lost the war not on the battlefield, but at home, a defeat significantly shaped by journalism.

When CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite declared in 1968 that he believed the U.S. could not win the war, his words carried immense weight, fueling political divisions and shifting public opinion. The war, many argue, was not only misreported at the time but is also misremembered today.

A thought-provoking piece in The Washington Post once asked:“Did the News Media, Led by Walter Cronkite, Lose the War in Vietnam?” The very question underscores the enduring power of media framing, a reminder that how a story is told can be as consequential as the events themselves.

In today's scenario, another major player is social media. From 2006 onwards, with the rise and popularisation of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (now X), and TIKTok (presently banned in India), there is a surge of citizen journalism, where by users also become the content creators.

The community size of some of the bloggers is larger than most popular news houses and publications. This gives enormous power to these bloggers, besides individual posts at times of crisis bring in firsthand information in real time, sometimes difficult for larger cities based news channels.

Also sometimes reports by citizens and bloggers bring in the other perspective to larger audiences who are otherwise dependent on conventional media narrative.

In the recent Pahalgam terror attack, while the most of the conventional media specifically TV Channels reported a single narrative, and diverted the discussions to a divisive tone, social media brought forward a different narrative. Ordinary citizens, tourists, and bloggers shared videos, photos, and firsthand accounts that painted a picture of resilience, compassion, and unity.

Locals opened their homes to stranded tourists, offering free food and shelter. Taxi drivers provided rides to the airport without charge. Youth from the valley organised protest marches condemning the violence, while the business and artist communities voiced their anguish. Prominent bloggers shared heartfelt messages, highlighting the solidarity of Kashmiris in the face of adversity.

If not for the counter-narratives on social media, the world might have accepted a one-dimensional version of events, reinforcing stereotypes rather than revealing truth.

This brings to my mind Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's powerful 2009 TED Talk, where she warned of the perils of a single story. Though in a different context , she says:“All I had heard about them was how poor they were, so that it had become impossible for me to see them as anything else but poor. Their poverty was my single story of them.”

Her most striking insight was:“When we reject the single story, when we realise that there is never a single story about any place, we regain a kind of paradise.”

Today, social media acts as that liberating force, challenging dominant narratives, amplifying marginalised voices, and restoring the lost 'paradise' of nuance. In a world still prone to oversimplification, that multiplicity of stories remains our greatest defense against misunderstanding.

This time social media changed the single story of Kashmiris!

Seema Sangra, a native of Jammu & Kashmir, is the Program Leader for the Media Studies Department at Amity University, Dubai Campus. With a passion for media and storytelling, she also serves as the Media Advisor to the Kashmir Film Festival.