Troilus Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Troilus Gold Corp. : Announced positive drill results from its 2025 drill campaign (outlined in the February 4, 2025 press release ). The program is focused on identifying and delineating higher-grade mineralization and enhancing confidence in the block model. The results reported today include the best intercept drilled to date in the Southwest Zone (“Southwest”) based on linear grade ( grade x width ). These results confirm the continuity of higher-grade material within the Phase 1 reserve pit, which covers Years 1 to 5 of the mine plan. All intercepts reported lie within the current mine plan and drill hole locations relative to the Southwest reserve pit are shown in Figure 1. All grades are uncut and true thicknesses are approximately 75% to 90% of drilled length. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.55.
