Nuvve Holding Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Nuvve Holding Corp. : Announced the acquisition of substantially all of the net assets of Fermata Energy LLC, a leading V2G platform provider in the U.S. The assets acquisition was completed through Nuvve's newly formed subsidiary, Fermata Energy II LLC (“Fermata 2.0”), focused on scaling intelligent, bidirectional energy solutions. Fermata 2.0 acquired substantially all of the assets of Fermata and assumed certain specified liabilities. As part of the transaction, Fermata 2.0 issued 4,900,000 shares of convertible preferred stock to former Fermata debt holders. The total purchase price is approximately $659,000, consisting of approximately $340,000 in cash and the remainder in assumed liabilities. Nuvve Holding Corp. shares N are trading unchanged at $0.86.
