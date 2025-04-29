Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Announces the state of Illinois has updated its Preferred Drug Listing ("PDL") where Cipher's product NatrobaTM, for the treatment of scabies and head lice, has obtained preferred drug status on Medicaid state plans, and whereby its main competitive product Permethrin 5% has been downgraded to non-preferred status. As a result of this change, all Medicaid treatments for scabies and Permethrin 5% prescriptions in the state must first step through NatrobaTM being the preferred treatment in Illinois. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.25 at $12.64.

