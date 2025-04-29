Major Expansion Planned For Shirvan Irrigation Canal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal, one of the main irrigation channels in Azerbaijan, is planned.

Azernews reports, this was announced by Aliaga Azizov, a representative of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), at the National Business Development Forum held today in Baku.

According to him, the canal's capacity will increase from 78 m3/sec to 180 m3/sec following the reconstruction. "The total length of the canal is also planned to be extended from 122 km to 204 km. Once completed, the project will improve irrigation across 228,000 hectares of land in the Yevlakh, Agdash, Goychay, Ujar, Zardab, Ismayilli, Agsu, Kurdamir, Shamakhi, and Hajigabul districts."

Azizov also noted that improvements to the condition of Lake Hajigabul are included in the project.