Azerbaijan Completes Construction Of Residential Neighborhood In Türkiye's Quake-Hit Kahramanmaraş

2025-04-29 10:10:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

Work has been completed on the "Azerbaijan" residential neighborhood in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province, which was heavily affected by the February 2023 earthquake, Azernews reports.

The neighborhood, built by Azerbaijan as a sign of solidarity, spans a total area of 32 hectares. The project includes 71 residential buildings comprising 1,323 apartments with 2, 3, and 4-room layouts.

In addition to housing, the neighborhood features a primary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center, providing essential social infrastructure to support the community's recovery.

To recall the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, which occurred on February 6, 2023, was a catastrophic event that significantly impacted southern Turkiye. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the region, followed by multiple aftershocks, including one of magnitude 7.5. The earthquake devastated Kahramanmaraş and surrounding areas, leading to widespread destruction, loss of life, and displacement of thousands of families.

In the wake of the disaster, Türkiye received significant support from various nations, including Azerbaijan, which pledged to assist with both humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts. One of the most notable projects was the creation of the "Azerbaijan Neighborhood," a residential area being constructed to provide safe housing for displaced people in Kahramanmaraş. This initiative is a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, further strengthening their ties in the aftermath of the tragic event.

