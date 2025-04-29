403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BMW AVTODOM Service And Detailing Centers In Moscow Received 9 Good Place 2025 Awards From Yandex
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Yandex summed up the annual results of the organization rating in the Maps service in April 2025. Only those who's rating in the Yandex service reached 4.5 stars and higher receive the Good Place Award.
Yandex presents the Good Place award to companies with the highest rating based on user reviews and ratings every year. Those organizations that receive the maximum number of positive reviews and recommendations during the year receive the Award. All BMW AVTODOM Service and Detailing Centers in Moscow received the Good Place 2025 award.
Our winners:
.AVTODOM Zorge BMW service
.AVTODOM MKAD BMW service
.AVTODOM Vernadsky BMW service
.AVTODOM Shmitovsky BMW service
.AVTODOM Vnukovo BMW service
.AVTODOM Zorge Detailing
.AVTODOM MKAD Detailing
.AVTODOM Vernadsky Detailing
.AVTODOM Vnukovo Detailing
The actual rating of AVTODOM BMW 5 stars is based on customer reviews in the maps.
"This is an absolutely well-deserved award. BMW service centers in Moscow try to satisfy the needs of our customers in car repair and maintenance as much as possible. A personal approach to solving all issues is our priority and a sign of responsibility. We are ready to do everything so that our guests are extremely satisfied at the end of their visit. Services in all five BMW AVTODOM locations in Moscow remain at a consistently high level. I am proud that our customers rate the efforts of employees at 5 points. We will make every effort to ensure that this high bar remains the same in the future", - Sergey Pletnev, Director of After-Sales Service of AVTODOM Group, commented.
AVTODOM BMW locations in Moscow are official BMW dealerships and service centers. These annually provide high-quality service to tens of thousands of BMW owners over their more than 30-year history on the market. Long-term history and reputation in the market allows AVTODOM BMW to be a reliable partner for many years.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
Yandex presents the Good Place award to companies with the highest rating based on user reviews and ratings every year. Those organizations that receive the maximum number of positive reviews and recommendations during the year receive the Award. All BMW AVTODOM Service and Detailing Centers in Moscow received the Good Place 2025 award.
Our winners:
.AVTODOM Zorge BMW service
.AVTODOM MKAD BMW service
.AVTODOM Vernadsky BMW service
.AVTODOM Shmitovsky BMW service
.AVTODOM Vnukovo BMW service
.AVTODOM Zorge Detailing
.AVTODOM MKAD Detailing
.AVTODOM Vernadsky Detailing
.AVTODOM Vnukovo Detailing
The actual rating of AVTODOM BMW 5 stars is based on customer reviews in the maps.
"This is an absolutely well-deserved award. BMW service centers in Moscow try to satisfy the needs of our customers in car repair and maintenance as much as possible. A personal approach to solving all issues is our priority and a sign of responsibility. We are ready to do everything so that our guests are extremely satisfied at the end of their visit. Services in all five BMW AVTODOM locations in Moscow remain at a consistently high level. I am proud that our customers rate the efforts of employees at 5 points. We will make every effort to ensure that this high bar remains the same in the future", - Sergey Pletnev, Director of After-Sales Service of AVTODOM Group, commented.
AVTODOM BMW locations in Moscow are official BMW dealerships and service centers. These annually provide high-quality service to tens of thousands of BMW owners over their more than 30-year history on the market. Long-term history and reputation in the market allows AVTODOM BMW to be a reliable partner for many years.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
Company :-GC AVTODOM
User :- Tatiana Orlova
Email :...
Phone :-89164149314
Mobile:- 89164149314Url :- Leninsky Prospekt, 107, Mosco
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment