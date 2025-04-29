Kraftcpas On Best Places To Work List For The 14Th Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftCPAs PLLC has been voted by its employees as one of 2025's Best Places to Work in Middle Tennessee, according to an annual survey by the Nashville Business Journal.

This year's inclusion on the Best Places to Work list is the 14th for the firm. The award is given to companies that achieve positive work environments and leadership that inspires fun and success across all parts of the business, the NBJ said in its online announcement.

Employees were surveyed in 10 key workplace-related categories, such as communication and resources, team dynamics, trust in leaders, individual needs, personal engagement, and manager effectiveness. Winners were determined by overall composite score and categorized based on number of employees. Quantum Workplace conducted the survey and scoring process.

"A fulfilling, positive workplace is crucial to delivering the best service to our clients," chief manager Chris Hight said. "We'll continue to look for ways to improve, but this kind of reassurance from our employees shows we're on the right track."

KraftCPAs was one of 10 honorees in the "giant companies" category, which featured companies with 150 or more employees. The winners will be honored on June 18.

About KraftCPAs PLLC

Founded in 1958 by the late Joe Kraft, KraftCPAs PLLC is one of Tennessee's largest independent certified public accounting and business service firms with a staff of more than 200 people. KraftCPAs has offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, and Lebanon, as well as four affiliate companies that offer specialized consulting services. For information, visit kraftcpas.

Contact

Jamie Hall

[email protected]

615-242-7356

SOURCE KraftCPAs PLLC

