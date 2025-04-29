KD Investors Have Opportunity To Join Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. ("Kyndryl" or "the Company") (NYSE: KD ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kyndryl is the subject of a Reuters article published on March 27, 2025, titled: "Kyndryl shares slump after Gotham City alleges it manipulated metrics." According to the article, Kyndryl suffered a drop in share price after "a research report from short-seller Gotham City alleged the IT services provider has manipulated certain financial metrics. Gotham City said Kyndryl manipulated its reported adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow to give the appearance of profits and cash flow while in reality it generated losses and burned cash." Based on this news, shares of Kyndryl fell by 5% on the same day.

