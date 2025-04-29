DSMA FACILITATES SALE OF MCGRATH VOLVO CARS OF FORT MYERS TO KRAUSE AUTO GROUP
Krause Auto Group, a well-established name in automotive retail, continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast with operations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. The acquisition of Volvo Cars Fort Myers is a key addition to their growing portfolio and aligns with their strategy of thoughtful growth in premium markets.
"We are proud to have played a role in this successful transaction and extend our congratulations to both parties on this exciting new chapter," said Chris Foshee, M&A Associate at DSMA. "This acquisition reflects the strength of the Krause team's vision and our commitment to delivering tailored M&A solutions for our clients."
DSMA extends its gratitude to McGrath Automotive Group for their trust and partnership and wishes both groups continued success in their next chapters.
Andy Church, VP of the Eastern region for DSMA, sums up Q1 of 2025, "This transaction highlights the continued strength and momentum of the Southeast market. It marks our fourth successful closing this year, and the pace remains strong. We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients - thanks to them, DSMA is growing and consistently delivering results."
ABOUT DSMA
Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA) stands as a premier firm at the forefront of the automotive industry's M&A landscape. Founded in Toronto, Canada, DSMA was established to disrupt conventional dealership transactions and has since grown into the leading M&A firm in Canada, facilitating over $7 billion in dealership sales within the last five years.
DSMA expanded into the United States in 2018, establishing its U.S. headquarters in Florida and solidifying its position as the primary buy-sell transaction partner across North America.
With a vision to be the leading provider of M&A advisory services for North American dealers, DSMA leverages its 1,000+ years of collective automotive industry experience to provide:
-
Strategic M&A services
Dealership valuations and exit strategies
Mergers and acquisitions advisory services
DSMA is recognized for its transparent, professional, and engaged approach, making it the preferred partner for dealers looking to buy, sell, or evaluate their business. To date, DSMA has completed over 2,000+ valuations and 500+ transactions across North America.
SOURCE Dealer Solutions North America Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment