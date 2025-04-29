DSMA FACILITATES SALE OF MCGRATH VOLVO CARS OF FORT MYERS TO KRAUSE AUTO GROUP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic transaction marks another milestone in DSMA's commitment to delivering value-driven results in automotive M&A. DSMA had the privilege of exclusively representing McGrath Automotive Group, working closely with ownership to support their goals and facilitate a smooth transition. The deal was led by Chris Foshee and Bill Fields of DSMA, whose hands-on guidance and deep industry expertise were instrumental in bringing both parties together.

Krause Auto Group, a well-established name in automotive retail, continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast with operations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. The acquisition of Volvo Cars Fort Myers is a key addition to their growing portfolio and aligns with their strategy of thoughtful growth in premium markets.

"We are proud to have played a role in this successful transaction and extend our congratulations to both parties on this exciting new chapter," said Chris Foshee, M&A Associate at DSMA. "This acquisition reflects the strength of the Krause team's vision and our commitment to delivering tailored M&A solutions for our clients."

DSMA extends its gratitude to McGrath Automotive Group for their trust and partnership and wishes both groups continued success in their next chapters.

Andy Church, VP of the Eastern region for DSMA, sums up Q1 of 2025, "This transaction highlights the continued strength and momentum of the Southeast market. It marks our fourth successful closing this year, and the pace remains strong. We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients - thanks to them, DSMA is growing and consistently delivering results."

ABOUT DSMA

Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA) stands as a premier firm at the forefront of the automotive industry's M&A landscape. Founded in Toronto, Canada, DSMA was established to disrupt conventional dealership transactions and has since grown into the leading M&A firm in Canada, facilitating over $7 billion in dealership sales within the last five years.

DSMA expanded into the United States in 2018, establishing its U.S. headquarters in Florida and solidifying its position as the primary buy-sell transaction partner across North America.

With a vision to be the leading provider of M&A advisory services for North American dealers, DSMA leverages its 1,000+ years of collective automotive industry experience to provide:



Strategic M&A services

Dealership valuations and exit strategies Mergers and acquisitions advisory services

DSMA is recognized for its transparent, professional, and engaged approach, making it the preferred partner for dealers looking to buy, sell, or evaluate their business. To date, DSMA has completed over 2,000+ valuations and 500+ transactions across North America.

SOURCE Dealer Solutions North America Inc.