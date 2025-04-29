Oatey Co. Appoints Keith Fawcett As General Manager, Oatey Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the appointment of Keith Fawcett as General Manager, Oatey Canada. In this role, Fawcett will oversee the strategic, operational and financial performance of the Oatey Canada business.

Fawcett brings a wealth of experience in international business leadership and operational transformation. He joins Oatey from Asahi, where he served as General Manager for Asahi Canada. During his tenure, he developed and delivered comprehensive growth strategies, including route-to-market models, product portfolio expansions, and sourcing initiatives. He also led business integration and transformation efforts during a period of global restructuring, while building a highly engaged, high-performing team.

At Oatey, Fawcett will focus on accelerating growth in the Canadian market, supporting Oatey's customers, and continuing to foster a strong culture across the organization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keith to the Oatey team,” said Michelle Newland, Executive Vice President and Chief International Officer at Oatey.“His proven ability to drive results, lead complex transformations, and inspire teams makes him a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and evolve our presence in Canada.”

“I'm honored to join Oatey and lead its Canadian operations,” said Fawcett.“Oatey has an outstanding reputation for quality, innovation and customer service. I'm excited to build on that foundation, strengthen partnerships and contribute to the company's continued growth and success in Canada.”

Fawcett holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount St. Vincent University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

