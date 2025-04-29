Kriya Announces Thirteen Presentations At The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Kriya's platform includes fully integrated best-in-class manufacturing and research capabilities to support parallel advancement of a broad pipeline of gene therapies –

– Current pipeline of gene therapies for chronic diseases spans three major therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology –

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kriya"), a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address chronic diseases affecting millions of people around the world, today announced thirteen presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, which will be held May 13 to 17, 2025 in New Orleans, LA.

"We are witnessing a transformation of medicine that will accelerate over the next decade, including more widespread introduction of novel gene therapies that have the potential to deliver definitive and durable clinical benefits to patients," said Shankar Ramaswamy, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Kriya. "At Kriya, we continue to scale our platform as we advance multiple high value programs into the clinic. Our expanded presence at ASGCT this year reflects the meaningful progress we've made across our pipeline and our integrated manufacturing and research platforms, as we develop life-changing gene therapies for millions of patients with chronic diseases."

The ASGCT presentations describe important progress across the Company's pipeline of gene therapies in ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology, as well as its core technology and manufacturing capabilities that support its gene therapy platform.

Title: KRIYA-825 (AAV2.CR2-CR1) for Geographic Atrophy: Characterization of Biological Activity and Biodistribution, R. Eclov et al. (Poster Abstract 575)

Date: May 13, 2025

Title: Inhibition of IGF1R with KRIYA-586: A Novel AAV Gene Therapy expressing anti-IGF1R antibody demonstrates comparable pharmacodynamic activity to teprotumumab, R. Eclov et al. (Poster Abstract 928)

Date: May 13, 2025

Title: Characterization of KRIYA-839, an AAV-based Gene Therapy Providing Insulin and Glucokinase, in Streptozotocin-induced Diabetic Mice, B. Burch et al. (Poster Abstract 504)

Date: May 13, 2025

Title: Periorbital Delivery of AAV Therapeutics for the Treatment of Orbital Diseases, R. Castellanos et al. (Poster Abstract 929)

Date: May 13, 2025

Title: KT-Splice: Regulation of AAV Transgene Expression by Manipulation of Alternative Splicing, N. Dietrichet al. (Poster Abstract 894)

Date: May 13, 2025

Title: Machine Learning Guided Design of Drug-Inducible Splicing Elements for Gene Therapy, M. Miller et al. (Poster Abstract 612)

Date: May 13, 2025

Title: Development and Evaluation of (Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 Receptor) Vector Potency Methods for KRIYA-586, A One-time Gene Therapy for Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), L. Wasala et al. (Oral Abstract 140)

Date: May 14, 2025

Title: Chemogenetic silencing of hyperexcitable neurons demonstrates sustained pain relief in a preclinical model of lumbosacral radiculopathy, R. Eclov et al. (Poster Abstract 1049)

Date: May 14, 2025

Title: Long term PK/PD and preliminary safety study of FGF21 following intramuscular administration of KRIYA-497 in healthy NHPs, I. Liolis, A. Pappas et al. (Poster Abstract 1505)

Date: May 15, 2025

Title: Analysis of Spatial Transcriptomic Data in a Non-Human Primate Ophthalmology Model, S. Makohon-George et al. (Poster Abstract 1567)

Date: May 15, 2025

Title: Stability of AAV2 Vector During Dose Preparation and Suprachoroidal Injection Using the Everads Injector, R. Damitz et al. (Oral Abstract 327)

Date: May 16, 2025

Title: Simplifying AAV Supply Chains: Demonstrating Equivalence of Long-Term Stability at -20 °C and -80 °C, K. Coates et al. (Oral Abstract 329)

Date: May 16, 2025

Title: Identifying AAV9 Degradation Pathways Caused by Stresses Encountered During the Product Lifecycle, C. Dial et al. (Oral Abstract 330)

Date: May 16, 2025

About Kriya Therapeutics®

Our mission is to revolutionize medicine, with the ultimate goal of eliminating human suffering and enabling people to live without the burden of disease. Kriya is a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address chronic diseases affecting millions of people around the world. With operations in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Palo Alto, California, Kriya has raised over $600 million to advance a broad pipeline of gene therapies in ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter).

