Sendbeatsto Surpasses 1,000 Beat License Sales, Marking Key Milestone In Music Licensing Innovation

Glasgow, Lanarkshire, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendBeatsTo, a leading platform for beat licensing and music collaboration, today announced it has surpassed. The milestone reflects the platform's expanding role in connecting music producers and artists globally, streamlining the music creation and licensing process.

Achievement highlights SendBeatsTo's growing role in modern music collaboration and rights management.

SendBeatsTo offers an integrated contract generator that simplifies beat licensing, giving producers and artists secure access to customizable agreements. Users can choose between exclusive licenses , granting full rights to a single artist, and non-exclusive licenses , allowing multiple artists to license the same beat under standardized terms.

Licensing Options on SendBeatsTo:



Exclusive License: Full rights granted to one artist; the beat is removed from further sale. Learn more Non-Exclusive License: Beat remains available to multiple artists under fair-use terms. Learn more

"Reaching 1,000 licenses sold is a testament to the trust and creativity of our growing community of producers and artists," said I Meddicks , CEO of SendBeatsTo. "Our mission is to make beat licensing more transparent, accessible, and streamlined - helping artists and producers focus on creating music, not managing paperwork."

About SendBeatsTo

Founded to empower independent music creators, SendBeatsTo connects producers and artists through a secure platform offering customizable contracts and a seamless beat licensing process tailored for the modern music industry.





Press inquiries

SendBeatsTo



I Meddicks

