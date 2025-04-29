Growers Edge Raises $25M To Build First Full-Service Fintech Platform For Agriculture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by S2G Investments, Cibus Capital, and Lowercarbon Capital, Growers Edge helps ag retailers, manufacturers, and lenders improve profitability and embrace climate-smart innovation

JOHNSTON, Iowa, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , which provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, today announced a first close of a new financing round. The round was co-led by S2G Investments , Cibus Capital , and Lowercarbon Capital , with additional participation by Otter Creek, iSelect, and Jeff Ubben, founder of ValueAct Capital.

The new funding will enable Growers Edge to scale its financial solutions and expand its reach with more ag retailers and lenders, while driving greater adoption of climate-smart agricultural products and practices across the U.S.

“This milestone is a testament to the creativity and tenacity of our incredible team,” said Matt Hansen, CEO of Growers Edge.“They're the true innovators who continue to transform complex challenges into real-world solutions for growers, retailers, and lenders.”

Growers Edge offers a suite of financial products that reduce risk and promote ag innovation, including its Crop Plan Warranty Program, land and climate intelligence solutions, digital mortgage lending products, and input lending tools. As a full-service fintech platform, Growers Edge delivers data-backed products that help agricultural businesses reduce risk and drive growth.

“Growers Edge is tackling one of the most critical barriers to agricultural innovation – financial risk,” said Ubben.“Their solutions provide ag retailers, lenders, and growers with the critical tools they need to embrace sustainability at scale, creating a clear path to profitability and innovation.”

The company partners directly with manufacturers, retailers, and industry groups to help growers adopt innovative practices with confidence, and has worked with five of the top ten largest ag retailers and leading organizations, including Nutrien, PepsiCo, Mondelez, Helena Agri-Enterprises, and The Nature Conservancy.

“Cibus is excited to invest in Growers Edge, who are leading the financial digital disruption of US agriculture with a focus on enabling sustainable farming practices,” said Alastair Cooper, Partner and Head of Venture at Cibus Capital.

“Farmers want what's best for their land. But too often, the risk of trying something new means sticking with business as usual,” said Eric Helfgott, Principal at Lowercarbon Capital, known for investing in "better, faster, and cheaper" technologies that also significantly reduce carbon emissions.“By enabling new, sustainable ag practices without the financial risk, Growers Edge is helping climate-smart farming take root.”

The investment follows several recent milestones for Growers Edge, including acquiring AQUAOSO Technologies , expanding its farmland valuation tool to over 144 million acres, and surpassing one million acres protected through its Crop Plan Warranty program.

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge provides modern financial products and data-driven tools that help forward-thinking agriculture retailers, manufacturers, and lenders reduce their growers' risks and costs when adopting newer innovative solutions and practices. The company's crop plan warranty and input financing solutions are trusted by dozens of retailers and manufacturers to assist hundreds of growers affordably purchase their products and guarantee yields on over one million acres of cropland. For more information, visit growersedge.com .

John Strackhouse , Vice Chairman of Caldwell, led the recruitment for the CEO of Growers Edge.

About S2G Investments

S2G is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food & agriculture, oceans, and energy. The firm provides capital and value-added resources to companies and leadership teams pursuing market-based solutions designed to deliver greater value, improved outcomes, and enhanced performance over traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G structures flexible capital solutions that can range from venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit .

About Cibus Capital LLP

Cibus Capital LLP is the London-based investment advisor to the Cibus funds. The Cibus funds partner with food and agriculture companies that provide investors with a risk-adjusted return on capital and a sustainable competitive advantage. Cibus has raised over USD 1bn to invest in two strategies: mid-market growth/buyout investments in food production and processing businesses and late-stage agrifood technology companies. For more information, visit .

About Lowercarbon Capital

Lowercarbon Capital is a multibillion-dollar venture capital firm founded by Chris and Crystal Sacca that backs kickass companies making real money slashing CO2 emissions, sucking carbon out of the sky, and buying us time to unf**k the planet. For more information, visit .

