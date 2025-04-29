Spartan Medical And XSONX Partner To Deliver Best-In-Class Wound Debridement Technology To VA Medical Centers.

XSONX® Wound Hygiene System: A simple solution with extraordinary outcomes

Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business

XSONX® powerfully cleans and debrides chronic and contaminated wounds.

The XSONX® Wound Hygiene System is a cordless, hand-held device with micro-vibrational technology that powerfully cleans & debrides chronic contaminated wounds.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- XSONXLLC, a leading innovator in advanced wound care solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Spartan Medical, a leading supplier and contractor of medical technologies for the Federal Government. This collaboration will facilitate the integration of XSONX's groundbreaking debridement technology into federal healthcare facilities, including those operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD) and Indian Health Services (IHS).The XSONXWound Hygiene System represents a new frontier in wound care-offering precise and uniform removal of necrotic and devitalized tissue with less pain for the patient compared to traditional scalpel and/or curette debridement. The XSONXhandpiece achieves >300 micro vibrations a second and can accommodate five different style scrubbing and debridement heads, allowing physicians more options and versatility when addressing different types of wounds. Invented by a wound care physician and engineer, this cordless device has user-centric features and advanced clinical functionality, making it an ideal solution for healthcare providers in high-demand environments.“We're excited to partner with Spartan Medical, whose long-standing expertise and strong relationships within the VA and DoD make them the ideal distributor for our technology” said Dr. Wade Farrow, CEO of XSONXLLC.“This partnership not only accelerates our ability to reach patients in need, but also supports our mission to redefine wound care through innovation.”Spartan Medical, recognized for its commitment to improving patient care through high-quality, life-saving technologies, brings extensive experience in federal government contracting and logistics. With this partnership, Spartan Medical will serve as the exclusive supplier of the XSONXWound Hygiene System to the U.S. government healthcare facilities both domestic and abroad.“In a federal landscape focused on reducing costs and improving efficiencies, this innovation fits the mission perfectly in the critically important wound care space,” said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. He added,“consistent wound debridement at the point of care supercharges the healing cycle, with a cost-effective, stand-alone technology that has the potential to quickly become the standard of care. Further, we believe this technology will enable providers to more efficiently treat patients with chronic wounds at outpatient clinics in their communities, to reduce the persistent backlogs affecting major medical centers.”The integration of the XSONXtechnology through Spartan Medical's established government contracts ensures efficient and compliant access to this vital innovation, marking a major step forward in enhancing wound care protocols in VA and DoD healthcare facilities.About XSONXLLCXSONX LLC is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions in wound care. With a focus on precision, safety, and improved patient outcomes, XSONX is redefining standards in tissue debridement through its cutting-edge technology. For more information, please contact our Customer Service team at ... or call 833-449-7669.About Spartan MedicalSpartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at ... or call 888-240-8091.

Sophia Morales

Spartan Medical Inc.

+1 888-240-8091

email us here

Dr. Saberi Discusses His Initial Impressions Using XSONX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.