Eskin Fundraising Training Presents 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons

- Jim EskinSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American philanthropy is a vast enterprise of $557 billion a year. Even during a volatile economy, there are ample private gift resources waiting to be tapped. But the task of asking for money terrifies too many people who are skilled and confident in other endeavors. It doesn't have to be that way. Successful fundraising isn't complicated. It's based on common sense. Eskin Fundraising Training's most popular course for professional and volunteer non-profit leaders and first book amplifies the 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons theme for acquiring the mindset and tools to implement a rich resource development strategy and take steps right away that will culminate in friendships and gifts.Professionals and volunteers alike can and should take comfort in the truth that most of fundraising is based on common sense. There is substantive research to guide the way that most of the best practices are intuitive. Leaders are rewarded for trusting their gut. Overthinking issues leads to problems. Simplifying every step of the process culminates in success.Based on a fulfilling career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, and over the past seven years leading more than 250 workshops, webinars, broadcasts podcasts and customized board training sessions, 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons has empowered non-profits of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence.Here's a brief summary of each of the 10 foundational lessons.Lesson No. 1: Nurture friendships. Note that the word“relationship” is purposely avoided. The goal is something much deeper and longer lasting - a genuine connection based on shared values, priorities and needs that culminates in donors and non-profits growing closer and closer over time and partnerships in advancing social good.Lesson No. 2: More contact = more money. There are two gifts that can be shared- time and money - with time being more precious because unlike money it can never be replaced. As donors provide access to busy schedules to learn about the mission and impact of the non-profit, they are sending clear signals to move forward with the solicitation process. Every opportunity is a significant step forward in the cultivation process of stronger engagement.Lesson No. 3: Listen your way to the gift. One of the nation's most respected fundraising authorities and authors, Laura Fredricks, JD, Founder, THE ASK, emphasizes that during a productive meeting the donor speaks 75% of the time while non-profit representatives only 25%. If solicitors skillfully guide the conversation and encourage prospects to open up, they will learn how much, when and for what purpose to request gifts.Lesson No. 4: Tell a good story. This is a time of factoid fatigue. There is the temptation to overload donor prospects with favorite statistics and figures. Research consistently indicates that personal testimonials and stories from those who benefit from the mission of the non-profit more effectively motivate donors to take action.Lesson No. 5: You have to ask. The more direct and personal the solicitation is the more likely there will be favorable responses. This is especially true when requesting major gifts of larger amounts. Face to face is always the most desired, but if the friendship has been established, videoconferencing can be fruitful.Lesson No. 6: Gifts from individuals rule. For the past sevaral decades individuals have consistently accounted for two thirds or more of America's total private gift income. When wills, bequests and family foundations are factored in, the share rises closer to 90% of total private gift income.Lesson No. 7: Give a number. There is a price tag driven mentality to decision making. People inherently need to know the cost. Philanthropy is no different. Successful solicitations are structured on asking for specific gift amounts, for specific purposes and on specific timelines.Lesson No. 8: Thank 7x. Sound stewardship - thanking and informing of the impact of gift dollars - is both the right and wise thing to do. Pursuit of one-time transactions is shortsighted. The smart goal is to embrace a long-term view maturing the friendship between donors and non-profits and being able to earn future and larger and larger gifts over time. An effective rule of thumb is thanking donors in seven different ways throughout the year. This can take a variety of different formats including letters, handwritten cards, e-mail, phone calls, social media and recognition at both private and public gatherings.Lesson No. 9: Fundraising is fun. Let's face it - if the non-profit doesn't enjoy soliciting gifts, there's no way donor prospects will enjoy the experience. Winning non-profits approach solicitations as opportunities for donors to feel great about themselves and do something they can and should feel proud about touching, improving and saving more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.Lesson No. 10: The giving starts here. Management, board and staff must lead by example. If they don't give at personally significant levels, they won't have credibility in convincing others to support favorite causes.There is no avoiding a fundraising fact of life: Most people dread the notion of asking someone they know for a gift. Much of this is based on fear of the unknown. There is a lack of understanding of the motivation to make gifts of time, talent and treasure in supporting America's more than 1.5 million non-profits. Eskin Fundraising Training through live and virtual learning communities is all about demystifying the art and science of fundraising. Thousands of men and women have benefited from the 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons and other training initiatives to more robustly champion the good works of noble non-profits and good causes.Money is never the end, but rather the means to an end. It fuels non-profits to build capacity to grow staff positions, deliver programs and services, and achieve stronger results in realizing the full potential of their special place in the philanthropic ecosystem.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin's consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons, an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. 