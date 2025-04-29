Prestigious AS9120B Certification For Aerospace & Defense Achieved By Central Trading Agency

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Central Trading Agency's AS9120B certification strengthens its legacy of delivering high-quality, on-time procurement solutions to aerospace and defense

- Jerry GreiffWESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Trading Agency, a pioneer in third-party procurement services, proudly announces its recent certification to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B standards. These internationally recognized benchmarks define the requirements for a quality management system tailored to the aerospace and defense distribution sectors. The Performance Review Institute (PRI) has formally recognized Central Trading Agency for meeting these rigorous standards.Central Trading Agency has been a trusted partner to Aerospace and Defense Procurement for the past 30 years. Achieving AS9120B certification places Central Trading Agency among a select group of elite suppliers and affirms the company's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, rigorous quality control and continual improvement.“Becoming ISO 9001 and AS9120B certified is a major milestone for our organization,” said Jerry Greiff, Vice President of Central Trading Agency.“It formalizes the high-quality systems our customers have come to rely on. It also builds on our long-standing reputation for reliability, responsive service, and execution under pressure-qualities that are essential in today's fast-moving supply chain environment. This achievement reinforces our dedication to exceeding customer expectations in every transaction”About Central Trading AgencyFounded in 1996, Central Trading Agency specializes in tail-end spend procurement and provides competitive, accurate quotes across a wide range of commodities. With a sophisticated quoting system that has facilitated over 100,000 successful RFQ transactions, demonstrating our extensive experience and efficiency, a global sourcing network, and a commitment to on-time delivery, CTA has become a trusted procurement partner to industry prime leaders.For more information or to learn how Central Trading Agency can enhance your supply chain, contact Jerry Greiff at ... or visit .

