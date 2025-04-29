Old Trapper To Showcase Full Line Of Meat Snacks At 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo Booth 3401

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper, one of the country's leading producers of beef jerky and meat snacks , is returning to the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo, taking place May 13–15 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. The brand will exhibit in Booth 3401, located in Exhibit Halls A–K, where it will meet with retail partners and showcase its full lineup of jerky and meat snack products.

Known for its commitment to quality, flavor, and authenticity, Old Trapper will spotlight its growing assortment of package formats-from snack-sized bags to the popular 10-ounce and 18-ounce family packs. Each product is displayed in the brand's signature clear packaging, emphasizing transparency by showing consumers exactly what they're getting: lean cuts of premium beef, expertly seasoned and wood-smoked to perfection.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo is always a great platform to highlight the breadth of our product portfolio and the packaging that sets us apart-clear, honest, and designed to support merchandising success at every retail level,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“We look forward to connecting with our retail partners and industry colleagues at this year's show.”

Old Trapper continues to drive growth in the meat snack category with bold flavors like Teriyaki , Hot & Spicy, Peppered, and Old Fashioned, alongside a steady commitment to quality and retail partnerships.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit .

