Rebuilding The Village Conference Aims To 'Rebuild & Transform' During 18Th Annual Event

Held on May 16, 2025, the 18th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference aims to equip attendees with actionable strategies to help energize their businesses, organizations and the community.

- Willie Barney, CEO, Empowerment Network

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Empowerment Network proudly announces the kickoff of the 18th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference . Scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025, at the CHI Health Center Omaha and Hilton Omaha Downtown, this year's theme, "Rebuild & Transform: Rediscovering Economic Self-Sufficiency in the Midst of Uncertainty," aims to equip attendees with tangible strategies to foster personal growth, organizational development, business expansion, and community revitalization.

“Each year, the Rebuilding the Village Conference grows stronger-and this year, we're taking it to an entirely new level as a strategic action conference,” said Willie Barney, CEO and founder, Empowerment Network.“We've brought together some of the most innovative, results-oriented, and purpose-driven leaders in the nation to focus on what matters most: community transformation, economic self-sufficiency, and long-term sustainability.”

Sessions will cover topics such as alternative funding, housing and revitalization, literacy innovation, and financial strategy implementation. The conference is designed to provide attendees with actionable plans for personal, organizational, and community transformation.

“From exploring the power of AI with Tyrance Billingsley, founder and CEO, Black Tech Street, to rediscovering our collective strength with Kristi Williams, founder, Black History Saturdays, Tulsa Oklahoma, and addressing the root causes of poverty with Thelma French, president and CEO, Total Community Action, Inc. -this year's sessions will challenge us, inspire us, and equip us with the tools we need to rebuild and thrive. The energy and impact are going to be unmatched.”

In 2024, the Rebuild the Village Conference attracted more than 1,200 attendees. Of those attendees, nearly half were students. With representation from Atlanta, Kansas City, Lansing, New Orleans, Omaha, Syracuse, Tulsa and other national cities, attendees and presenters are coming from far and wide to network, build community and grow professionally and personally during this year's conference.

“We will hear from local and national leaders regarding developing and expanding funding opportunities, raising capital and pooling resources,” said Barney.“Local and national funders will share their insights and we will have the opportunity to take immediate action.”

A highlight of the event is the Revive Omaha Black Business Expo, showcasing Black-owned businesses from across the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with entrepreneurs, discover innovative products and services, and support local economic growth.

The conference will culminate in the national launch of Transformation 2030, a collective vision aimed at creating safe, thriving, and prosperous communities through collaborative efforts and strategic investments.

Rebuilding the Village is backed by sponsors like CHI Health, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, American National Bank, PPRP Innovations, Hayes & Associates and partners like The Lakin Foundation, Weitz, Revive and the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper (MBK) Alliance.

As an MBK Model Community, Empowerment Network works to build a safer environment for all residents by increasing educational and career success and reducing violent crime. The My Brother's Keeper Alliance leads a cross-sector national call-to-action focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

In alignment with the purpose of My Brother's Keeper Alliance, this year's conference includes sessions dedicated to driving change and investing in the community, as well as student support and helping them identify their strengths, gifts and talents.

Registration closes on Monday, May 12, 2025.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.

