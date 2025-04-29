'Honoring All Mothers' Retreat Offers Grieving Families A Space To Heal Ahead Of Mother's Day

Ace Easter's Honoring All Mother's Event, May 3rd, 2025, at Sueños Social Club

- Danica McAdam, The Comfort Cub representativeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For millions of people, Mother's Day is a complex and painful time - a reminder of grief, longing, and loss, not just flowers, mimosas, and brunches. This Saturday, a special event in Los Angeles offers healing and support to those facing Mother's Day without a mother, without children, or with complicated maternal relationships.The 8th Annual "Honoring All Mothers " Retreat will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Sueños Social Club in Los Angeles. The retreat is hosted by Master Reiki Practitioner and certified yoga/meditation instructor Alicia“Ace” Easter, with event sponsorship from the nonprofit The Comfort Cub .Participants will engage in somatic healing, guided meditation, therapeutic workshops, and community reflection. Each attendee will also receive a Comfort Cub, a therapeutic weighted teddy bear proven to support emotional healing and mitigate symptoms of grief and stress, including Broken Heart Syndrome.Special guest Hope Edelman , #1 New York Times bestselling author of "Motherless Daughters" will share her expertise and personal journey with grief. Edelman's work has been featured on Today, Good Morning America, CNN, PBS, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more.“Mother's Day is marketed as a time of celebration, but for so many, it is a time of profound sadness and reflection,” said Danica McAdam, spokesperson for The Comfort Cub, who lost her own mother to a heart attack in 2018.“Honoring All Mothers' offers a safe, nurturing environment where participants can be vulnerable and honor their grief, their memories, and their resilience. Learning with others, and finding some balance in our grief with weighted therapy and counseling together, brings real joy through the heavy emotions that creep up on us during Mother's Day celebrations.”Event Details:Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025Time: 11:00 a.m.Location: Sueños Social Club, 5259 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019Cost: $222, Includes lunch and dinner, visit @Aceyogala on Instagram for ticket information and visit @TheComfortCub for more detailsTo confirm media attendance or schedule interviews, please contact:Danica McAdam | 818-388-1889 | ...About The Comfort Cub:The Comfort Cub is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families cope with grief, trauma, and emotional loss. It began in 2000 after founder Marcella Johnson lost her infant son, George Gabriel Johnson, the year before in 1999, and experienced Broken Heart Syndrome. She discovered that holding a weighted object against her chest eased her heart-attack-like pain. The Comfort Cub's gentle weight is scientifically proven to stimulate the release of“happy hormones” - serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin - that create a physiological soothing effect on the body, helping calm the left ventricle of the heart affected during grief and trauma (stress-induced cardiomyopathy). Johnson created the world's first therapeutic weighted teddy bear - The Comfort Cub. Today, The Comfort Cub partners with hospitals, crisis response teams, and communities nationwide to support emotional healing after loss and trauma. The Comfort Cub has been featured in Business Insider, TIME, Rolling Stone, USA Today, Reviewed, Yahoo, KTLA, The San Diego Union Tribune, and more. Learn more and donate at .###

