Omnia Health Solutions, LLC Launches To Advance Chronic Disease Care

New model supports primary care physicians, improves adherence, and delivers real-world insights for pharma and payers.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Omnia Health Solutions, LLC (“Omnia”) today announced its launch, introducing a first-of-its-kind care and data network that empowers primary care physicians, supports patients, and delivers real-world, longitudinal insights to improve chronic disease management, starting with obesity.“GLP-1s are changing the game-but prescribing alone isn't enough,” said Abbe Steel, Omnia's CEO and co-founder.“We're building the infrastructure to support long-term access, adherence, and real-world health outcomes so that promising therapies deliver their full value in the real world.”A New Model For Connected Care And Research:Omnia integrates data from electronic health records (EHRs), third-party lifestyle apps and patient-reported outcomes to create a robust longitudinal dataset that reflects medication adherence, clinical response, and quality-of-life measures under an IRB-approved protocol. AI-powered analytics and predictive modeling help to optimize treatment pathways and guide future indication development.Unlike static, time-limited studies focused only on data collection, Omnia actively enhances care delivery by equipping physicians with training, tools, and actionable insights, while supporting patients with holistic lifestyle interventions and medication support and education.By shifting from passive data collection to an outcomes-driven model, Omnia Improves adherence, strengthens patient engagement, and gives providers real-time visibility into treatment effectiveness. For pharmaceutical companies, Omnia furnishes a clear line of sight from prescription to impact, delivering the insights needed to optimize therapies, improve patient outcomes, and support market access."Omnia is taking obesity care beyond the prescription, ensuring that physicians and patients have the right tools for long-term success," said Omnia advisor, Holly F. Lofton, MD, Director of NYU Langone's Medical Weight Management Program.Strategic Collaboration With The Mayo Clinic Diet:Omnia is collaborating with the top-rated, evidence-based the Mayo Clinic Diet to integrate digital, lifestyle modification into its care model. Consistently ranked among the most trusted programs for sustainable weight loss, the Mayo Clinic Diet brings clinically grounded behavioral support to patients – ensuring they receive structured, ongoing guidance alongside medical treatment. This collaboration helps extend the impact of care beyond the prescription pad, empowering patients to make meaningful lifestyle changes while generating real-world insights that enhance both outcomes and adherence.Backed By Industry Experts & Leaders:Omnia's model is guided by a distinguished group of experts in primary care, obesity treatment, pharma, and digital health:Holly F. Lofton, MD – Director of NYU Langone's Medical Weight Management ProgramLaurie G. Hughes, MBA – Former pharma executive with expertise in patient access and adherenceCarolynn Francavilla, MD – Primary care physician at Green Mountain Partners for Health, a board-certified obesity specialist and member of the Obesity Medicine Association Board of Trustees.Omnia At The Obesity Medecine Association (OMA) Annual Conference:Omnia was honored to present a scientific poster at last week's Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) Annual Conference. Titled“Primary Care Perspectives on Obesity & the Need for Long-Term Outcomes Data,” the research highlights critical gaps in obesity care and the need for better physician education, patient engagement strategies, and real-world adherence tracking.###ABOUT OMNIA HEALTH SOLUTIONSOmnia Health Solutions is a care and data company reimagining how chronic conditions are managed in the real world-starting with obesity. The company's first IRB-approved study is focused on patients prescribed GLP-1 therapies, and aims to evaluate treatment effectiveness, lifestyle interventions, and long-term health outcomes. For more information, visit .ABOUT THE MAYO CLINIC DIETThe Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes. The Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life. For more information, visit .ABOUT MAYO CLINICMayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For more information, visit .

