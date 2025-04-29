Florence Family Cleaning And I See You NICU Launch 'Cleaning In Action' Program To Support NICU Recovery

Northeast Florida-based nonprofit provides free home cleaning services to NICU families so that the parents can focus on their child's recovery.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For families with newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), life is often defined by uncertainty, fear, and an all-consuming devotion to survival and healing. But what happens after the NICU journey ends? For many, returning home presents a whole new set of challenges. To assist with this transition, I See You NICU and Florence Family Cleaning Service created the program,“Cleaning in Action.”“Cleaning in Action” provides free, professional deep cleaning services to families whose newborns have spent time in the NICU, helping them return home to a clean, safe, and health-conscious environment. These services are available to families in preparation for their NICU graduate's homecoming-an emotional milestone that deserves to be met with peace, not pressure.“At a time when families are already navigating medical trauma, emotional exhaustion, and the complexities of post-NICU life, even everyday tasks like cleaning can become overwhelming,” said Jennifer Sesniak, founder of I See You NICU and a NICU mom herself.“This program is about showing up for families the way they deserve-to make home a sanctuary, not another source of stress.”Jennifer's son, born prematurely at just 2 lbs. 8 oz, spent 81 days in the NICU. Her own experiences with postpartum anxiety, depression, and PTSD shaped her deep understanding of what NICU families endure-during and after their hospital stay. That empathy is at the heart of I See You NICU, a nonprofit organization created to support families through the NICU, graduation and life as parents beyond together.There are many reasons why a clean home is so important to NICU families and patients. Newborns leaving the NICU often have fragile immune systems. Dust, allergens, and environmental bacteria can pose serious health threats. Studies show that premature infants and those with respiratory complications are especially vulnerable to household pathogens.“Cleaning in Action” ensures that families return to a home environment that promotes healing-not risk.“Families shouldn't have to choose between tending to their newborn's needs and maintaining a safe home,” said Daniella Florence, owner of Florence Family Cleaning Services .“We want parents to walk through the front door knowing they can breathe-literally and emotionally. That is the real gift behind this program.”“Cleaning in Action” is made possible through community donations and generous sponsors. Every dollar raised directly contributes to services that change lives.Ways to Support the Program :.Sponsor a Family: Fully or partially fund cleaning services for one or more NICU families..Corporate Partnerships: Businesses can pledge a set amount to support multiple families or underwrite the program's operational costs..Community Donations: Individual gifts are pooled to extend the program's reach and ensure that no family is turned away.Visit donate to learn more.About I See You NICUFounded in Northeast Florida, I See You NICU is a nonprofit dedicated to providing support from hospital-to-home and beyond while focusing on care, community and cleanliness. With personal roots in NICU trauma, founder Jennifer Sesniak has created a community-first model that bridges science, advocacy, and real-world relief. For more information, visit: .About Florence Family Cleaning Services (FFCS)FFCS is a family-owned business led by Daniella Florence who has a degree in Pharmacy and Biochemistry. The company specializes in providing high-quality, health-conscious cleaning services throughout Northeast Florida, and her team is trained in hospital-grade cleaning techniques and is passionate about supporting families in transition. For more information, visit:

