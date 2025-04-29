Congress Reminds Govt Of 1994 Resolution On J&K, Pushes For Special Parliament Session

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Congress party has renewed its demand for a special session of Parliament to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the government must heed the call of Opposition leaders and convene a session to reaffirm national unity and resolve.

Drawing a parallel with a similar situation in 1994, Ramesh recalled that both Houses of Parliament were convened that year to unanimously pass a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir.

“On February 22, 1994, both Houses of Parliament passed a resolution reaffirming that J&K is an integral part of India. The time has come to reiterate, renew, and refresh it and more,” he posted on X.

Ramesh also shared the 1994 resolution, which declared Jammu and Kashmir an inseparable part of India and condemned any attempts to separate it. The resolution adopted then said,“On behalf of the People of India, firmly declares that the State of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall be an integral part of India and any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all necessary means; India has the will and capacity to firmly counter all designs against its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; and demands that Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and resolves that all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India will be met resolutely."

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene a special session of both Houses.

Rahul Gandhi, in his letter dated April 28, said,“The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination.”

Kharge shared the same sentiment, stating,“At a moment when unity and solidarity are essential, the Opposition believes that convening a special session would be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve in the face of the brutal terror attack on innocent citizens on April 22, 2025.”