DEWALT Encourages High School Seniors Attending Trade School To Celebrate Their Decision



DEWALT congratulates all high school seniors committing to a career in the trades

DEWALT is encouraging seniors to post their trade school decision on social media utilizing a variety of free downloadable digital banners provided by the brand and tagging DEWALT Majority of students (and their parents) enrolled in skilled trades education feel optimistic about their career choice, according to a recent DEWALT survey

TOWSON, Md., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor and support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in jobsite solutions, is recognizing high school seniors entering the trades starting on National Decision Day, traditionally held on May 1. When graduating high school seniors commit to their college of choice, they typically post their decision on social media, and DEWALT is inviting high school seniors attending a trade school to also join in on the tradition. DEWALT is encouraging future trade students to choose from a variety of free downloadable digital banners provided by the brand and tagging DEWALT.

According to a recent DEWALT survey , a whopping 77 percent of students enrolled in skilled trades education feel optimistic about their career choice. In addition, 80 percent of respondents say their parents view careers in the trades somewhat to extremely positively, and 71% say the same of their friends.

"One of DEWALT's core missions is to empower these aspiring tradespeople on their journey becoming leaders on the jobsite," said Frank Mannarino, President of Brand Partnerships & Customer Experience at Stanley Black & Decker. "We honor and celebrate the class of 2025 as they embark on their careers in the trades."

Announce Your Decision: Trade Proud Digital Banners

The digital downloadable banners can be accessed here .

Grow the Trades

Today's announcement is part of DEWALT's Grow The Trades initiative, a $30 million commitment by 2027 to close the skilled trades gap by helping provide greater accessibility and resources for trades training. This includes the DEWALT Trades Scholarship that provides financial assistance to those pursuing a trade degree or certificate at a two-year college or vocational-technical school. This month, the program will award $200,000 in scholarships to 40 students across the U.S. and Canada to support trades education. In addition, DEWALT is investing in organizations that are skilling, reskilling and upskilling tradespeople are to help meet the demand for trades training. To learn more about DEWALT's Grow The Trades initiative, visit: .

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

