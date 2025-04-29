Instinct Science Sponsors NOMV's Race Around The World To Support Veterinary Mental Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not One More Vet (NOMV ), the leading nonprofit focused on mental health in veterinary medicine, is kicking off its annualon May 1. The monthlong event brings together veterinary professionals and advocates from around the world to move-walk, run, bike, or however they choose-in support of mental health in the profession.

Held during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US, Race Around the World raises funds for NOMV's life-saving programs, including crisis support grants, peer-to-peer networks, and educational tools designed to promote well-being and prevent suicide in the veterinary field.

Instinct Science is proud to sponsor this year's race. As a team made up of veterinary professionals, the mission behind NOMV is close to home.

“Veterinary professionals suffer, often from unacknowledged emotional stressors,” said Dr. Indu Mani, chief veterinary officer at Instinct Science.“Compassionate and hardworking individuals who pour everything into their work populate this profession. Supporting resilience isn't optional-it's essential.”

Participants in the Race Around the World can sign up from anywhere and track their progress throughout May. Instinct has created a fundraising team and is encouraging its community to join in.

Support NOMV through Instinct's team page: @instinct-science

About Instinct

Instinct is an animal health technology company on a mission to transform veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed practice management software and essential clinical resources that support veterinarians in delivering lifesaving, compassionate care.​

Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct brings together the innovative PIMS, Instinct EMR, with trusted clinical tools like Standards of CareTM, Plumb's, and Clinician's Brief-resources that veterinary teams rely on every day to make critical, informed patient care decisions.​

For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn or visit instinct.ve .

