Adam D'angelo To Lead Acuity's Technology Solutions Group

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acuity , Inc. today announced technology leader Adam D'Angelo has joined the organization as Vice President, Technology Solutions Group. Acuity is an innovative technology consulting firm serving the federal government, primarily in the areas of National Security and Public Safety.

Acuity's Technology Solutions Group (TSG) empowers the firm's celebrated approach to IT service delivery by developing, nurturing, and expanding the company's core technical capabilities and solutions. Its scope includes:

.Leveraging Acuity's technology partnerships to develop innovative solutions for clients and prospects.

.Connecting Acuity's people, partners, and corporate functions to keep Acuity personnel up to date on today's high demand technologies.

.Providing opportunities for Acuity consultants to learn and explore, positioning them for career advancement.

.Overseeing Acuity's use of frameworks including ISO standards, CMMI practice areas, and industry best practices, and sharing knowledge about these frameworks across Acuity's service delivery teams.

As the new leader of the TSG, D'Angelo will draw from over 20 years of technology experience. He most recently served as Director, Technology Enablement at Slalom. In his career, he has led software development and delivery, account development, proposal response, training, and communications efforts, with a particular focus on federal clients. He is committed to continuous improvement, saying,“I am excited to leverage my background to help Acuity develop new solutions and cultivate a culture that supports our clients' missions.”

Rui Garcia, Acuity founder and president, looks forward to what the Technology Solutions Group will accomplish under D'Angelo's leadership.“Adam brings deep expertise and a bold vision that will fuel innovation and growth across our teams,” Garcia said.“With Adam at the helm, I am confident the TSG will continue to improve our teams' technical acumen, develop innovative solutions for service delivery, and raise the bar for technical leadership across the federal market.”

About Acuity

Acuity, Inc., founded in 2002, is a leading technology consulting firm headquartered in Reston, VA. We specialize in providing innovative and pragmatic technology solutions to federal agencies, particularly those focused on National Security and Public Safety missions. Our deep domain expertise, combined with a commitment to trust, integrity, and mission impact, enables us to deliver measurable business results. Acuity's award-winning culture and proven industry partnerships ensure we create and deliver transformative results, with a focus on digital evolution, data enablement, and hyperautomation. For more information, visit , contact ..., or follow Acuity on LinkedIn.

