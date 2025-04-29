Liveops Appoints Molly Moore As Chief Operating Officer To Accelerate Strategic Growth

- Jim Watson, CEO of Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liveops, the leader in flexible customer experience solutions today announced the appointment of Molly Moore as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The creation of this new executive role is a strategic investment in the future of Liveops, reinforcing the company's commitment to scale boldly and operate with greater precision as demand for tech-enabled, human-centered service solutions continues to rise.

Moore joins Liveops with a proven track record of executive leadership across high-growth and transformation-stage businesses. Her experience includes serving in multiple C-level roles where she successfully led companies through periods of rapid expansion, organizational redesign, and go-to-market acceleration. As COO, she will oversee Operations, Sales & Marketing, Client Results, and Strategic Enablement-bringing alignment and operational scale to support Liveops' next phase of growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Molly to the executive team,” said Jim Watson, CEO of Liveops.“She brings a powerful combination of strategic clarity, operational depth, and a genuine understanding of how to lead through growth. Molly's ability to connect vision to execution will be instrumental as we scale, innovate, and push the boundaries of what's possible for our clients and our people.”

Moore has worked with Liveops in a strategic capacity over the past several months, supporting cross-functional initiatives and leadership planning. Her familiarity with the company, culture, and vision allows her to hit the ground running in this critical new role.

“I've seen firsthand the passion, talent, and purpose that define Liveops,” said Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer of Liveops.“This is a company built on innovation, adaptability, and care-and I couldn't be more excited to help scale that impact even further. We're leaning into this moment because we believe deeply in what we do and in the people who make it possible.”

This appointment follows a series of strategic leadership moves as the company strengthens its foundation for accelerated growth. Liveops recently announced the appointment of Jim Watson as Chief Executive Officer , succeeding Greg Hanover, and promoted Purnima Naidu to Chief Strategy Officer. These changes expand the company's executive focus on long-term planning, enablement, and innovation.

Liveops continues to invest in the talent, technology, and operational rigor needed to serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients with agility and precision in today's experience economy.

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we've paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability-helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients-delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It's not outsourcing, it's outsmarting.

