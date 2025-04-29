Sanjay Baba Gives A 'Unique Upaay' To Nick To Get Rid Of The Evil Spirit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) As Sidhaant Sachdev's "The Bhootnii" nears release on May 1, Sanjay Dutt and Nick came up with a fun promotional video on social media.

The clip opens with Sanjay and Nick sitting in the garden of a hotel where they are shooting the movie. As they are discussing the shoot, they see an unknown entity passing by. Concerned by this, Nick asks Sanjay if he saw anything, and when he says no, they get back to their discussion. Later, the swing in the garden starts moving on its own. Nick once again asks Sanjay if he has seen anything and he again denies it.

Then, Nick sees a ghost sitting on the bench in front of him. Horribly scarred, he asks Sanjay Baba for some remedies to protect him from evil.

Sanjay ends up giving him a unique upaay, and asks him if he knows what will happen if he uses it. "your mind will be blown away," we hear Sanjay saying in the backdrop.

Sharing the exciting clip on social media, Sanjay wrote, "Baba ke aise unique upaay dekhne ke liye come to the theaters near you on 1st May."

Previously, these two dropped another promotional clip on the internet where Sanjay and Nick were seen exiting an eatery together while being spotted by the paps stationed outside the food joint. As they stepped out, Nick said,“Yes, sir. Everything is ready". The paps interrupt them for one photo, prompting Sanjay to say in Hindi,“Have they come here again? Arey yaar!"

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, "The Bhootnii" is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide release hitting theatres on 1st May 2025.