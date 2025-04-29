I Am Finally Pain-Free, Says Rudiger After Undergoing Surgery For A Partial Tear Of External Meniscus

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, April 29 (IANS) Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger took to social media to provide an update after the club confirmed that the German international has undergone surgery for a partial tear of the external meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday.

Rudiger has had an issue with his left knee through the 2024/25 season and was unable to continue past the 111th minute during the final of the Copa Del Rey against FC Barcelona and was later shown a red card after throwing an object towards referee De Burgos Bengoetxea.

Rudiger still hopes to make it back in time for the FIFA Club World Cup and Germany's UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

"After I had played for more than seven months with severe pain, it was unfortunately unavoidable that I had to undergo a meniscus surgery. Now I'm finally pain-free again, and the surgery was a success. Thanks to the medical team.

“I want to be able to play again as soon as possible, as two big tournaments with the Nations League and the Club World Cup are in front of me, but I have to look from week to week now, and we will see. I will do everything I can to make it happen. See you soon and take care of yourselves. #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve,” posted Rudiger on X.

The defender was then shown a red card, as were Vazquez and Bellingham after the trio attempted to protest. Having been sent off, Rudiger was restrained by his teammates and was prevented from reaching the match official.

In his official post-match report to the Spanish Football Federation, as per the Metro, Bengoetxea confirmed Rudiger had thrown 'an object which missed me', while Bellingham was sent off after the final whistle for an 'aggressive attitude' towards the officials.

Rudiger's injury raises concern for Real as the club has been stretched thin defensively across the season. If reports are to be believed, the Los Blancos have made the signing of central defenders their top priority this summer.

Madrid's season is on the brink of ending as their only hope of winning a title is to cut the four-point gap between them and Barca. The final El Clásico of the season is scheduled to be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday, May 11.