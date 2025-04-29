403
Hungary Exits ICC Amid Controversy Over Netanyahu Visit
(MENAFN) Hungary's parliament voted to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, a move announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Szijjarto stated on X, “With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility.”
Hungary had revealed its intention to exit the ICC on April 3, just after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest for a four-day visit. Netanyahu is facing an arrest warrant from the ICC for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where over 50,500 people have died since October 2023. His visit to Hungary was his first to Europe since the warrant was issued.
Despite calls from human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to detain Netanyahu and hand him over to the ICC, Hungary did not take action. Additionally, Israel is involved in a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its actions in Gaza.
On Tuesday, South Africa told the court that Israel is using starvation as a weapon against Palestinians, violating international law. Gaza authorities reported on Sunday that at least 65% of those killed in Israel's ongoing military offensive are women, children, and the elderly.
