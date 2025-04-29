403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire at Chinese Restaurant Claims 22 Lives
(MENAFN) A devastating blaze erupted at a dining establishment in China, resulting in the deaths of no fewer than 22 individuals, while an additional three suffered injuries, according to reports from state-run media.
The calamity unfolded around 12:25 p.m. local time (0425 GMT) in Liaoyang, a city located in the northeastern province of Liaoning, as per a report by the media.
Following the tragedy, Leader Xi Jinping called upon local officials to make “all-out efforts to treat the people” affected by the inferno.
His directive emphasized the importance of providing immediate and comprehensive medical attention to those wounded in the fire.
The calamity unfolded around 12:25 p.m. local time (0425 GMT) in Liaoyang, a city located in the northeastern province of Liaoning, as per a report by the media.
Following the tragedy, Leader Xi Jinping called upon local officials to make “all-out efforts to treat the people” affected by the inferno.
His directive emphasized the importance of providing immediate and comprehensive medical attention to those wounded in the fire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment